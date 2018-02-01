 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein SPOILER ALERT: Shocking! Raman To Marry Mihika!

Simmi Convinces Raman For Remarriage

Simmi convinces Raman to remarry by telling him that Pihu needs a mother, and Ishita took advantage of this situation. Shockingly, Raman agrees for remarriage!

Raman To Remarry!

Simmi is glad that Raman agreed to get married again. But Raman tells Simmi and his family that he agreed for remarriage as he is worried about Pihu and also to keep Ishita away from his family.

Pihu Shocked!

Simmi reveals the same to Pihu, who is shocked and informs Ishita about Raman's decision. Ishita is shocked as well and asks Raman about the same! But as usual, he lashes out at her.

Mihika Turns Against Ishita!

Shockingly, Mihika has gone against Ishita. She would have asked Ishita to sign on divorce papers but would have challenged Mihika that she would sign only if she gets Raman's signature on the papers.

Simmi Wants Mihika To Marry Raman!

Simmi is in search of a suitable girl for Raman, and shockingly she would propose Mihika's name for the matrimony. On the other hand, Param will also set up a plan such that Ishita starts assuming he is with her!

Param & Ishita

Unfortuately, things turn against Ishita! Meanwhile, Param aka Anurag Sharma shared a picture snapped with Ishita (Divyanka) and wrote, "You do not even have an idea that what Param and Ishita are planning together🕵️♀️ watch Ye hai Mohabbatein on star plus at 7.30 pm @divyankatripathidahiya #yhm #starplus #life #shooting."