 »   »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Aliya Tries To Kill Roshni; Raman Too Creates Trouble!

Param’s Mischief!

Param takes advantage of the situation and plans a mischief. He slides a paper, which has Ishita's address under the door and breaks open the lock!

Pihu Runs Away From The House To Meet Ishita

Pihu thinks Ruhi is helping her and runs away from the house to meet her Ishima. Ishita is shocked to see Pihu at her house and asks her as to how she reached her house.

Pihu & Ishita Have Good Time

Pihu lies as she thinks Ishita might send her back if she gets to know the truth. The duo has good time together. Meanwhile, at Bhalla house, Ruhi and Mrs Bhalla are shocked as they don't find Pihu in the room.

Raman Sends Goons To Ishita’s House!

Mr Bhalla also scolds Raman for locking Pihu in the house. Raman, who is drunk, gets angry as Pihu goes missing. He then says that he knows where Pihu is! He sends goons to Ishita's house who threaten her.

Raman Promises To Destroy Ishita

Raman enters the house and creates a scene. Raman promises Ishita that he will destroy her as she killed his son, Adi. Pihu reveals to Ishita that she lied to her as Raman didn't allow her to meet Ishita.

Roshni’s Pregnancy

Meanwhile, it has to be recalled that post Adi's death, Roshni is shown living in Bangalore! Apparently, Ishita would have kept Roshini's pregnancy, a secret as she feels that if Bhallas get to know about it Aliya's place in the family would be spoiled!

Roshni Returns To Delhi

But in the upcoming episode, Roshni returns to Delhi and Ishita stops her from going back, as she feels that Roshni shouldn't be travelling at this time! It's now that Bhallas will get to know about Roshni's pregnancy.

Aliya & Raman Create Trouble For Roshni

When Aliya gets to see Roshni baby bump, she gets enraged! She remembers as to how Adi cheated on her. According to the latest spoiler, Aliya tries to kill Roshni. But, Ishita saves Roshni by giving Aliya, a strict warning. Also, when Raman finds out, he will try to snatch Roshni's child.