 »   »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Divyanka Tripathi & Karan Patel’s Show To END With Two BIG Weddings!

Star Plus To Axe 3 Shows!

Apparently, Star Plus is planning for a revamp. Recently, there were reports that Ishqbaaz might get axed this year. Apart from that, Mariam Khan - Reporting Live too will be going off air. Now, it is being said that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein too will go off air in October 2018.

Spoiler Alert! How Will Yeh Hai Mohabbatein End?

According to Spotboye report, the show might end with two big weddings! The makers might introduce two new characters, who will enter Raman and Ishita's daughter Ruhi, and Aliya's lives!

Show To End With Aliya & Ruhi’s Weddings!

Apparently, the channel is planning a perfect and happy ending and the viewers might get to watch two big weddings of Aliya and Ruhi! Well, we have already seen one new entry in the form of Abhishek Malik on the show.

Is Abhishek Aliya’s Love Interest?

In the first meet itself Aliya, and Abhishek's character are seen having arguments. Abhishek also orders Aliya to get back his bracelet, to which Aliya refuses. Thinking Aliya has met a new guy in his life Ruhi teases her. Ruhi even asks Aliya to move on in her life, but Aliya refuses to!

Two New Entries!

Apart from Abhishek, it was also said that Reyaansh Chaddha too will be joining the show. The duo will play Sudha's sons! We assume Abhishek will be paired opposite Aliya and Reyaansh will be paired opposite Ruhi!

Raman To Sue Sudha’s Hospital!

Currently, on the show Raman is in trouble because of a doctor from Sudha Chandra's (as Mrs Sudha Srivastava) hospital. Raman is hell-bent on dragging the case to the court, while Sudha is ready to do anything to stop Raman and Ishita.

Another New Entry

Ankit Bhatia will enter the show as Sudha's lawyer, who might create more trouble in Raman's case! The actor confirmed the report and told India-forum, "I am playing (actress) Sudha Chandranji's lawyer and it's an important character. I hope the audience gives me equal amount of love that they have been giving to this show."

YHM Prediction!

As the story progresses, we assume Raman recovers from his paralysis and leads a normal life. Sudha might learn a lesson and turn positive. Sudha's sons might get closer to Aliya and Ruhi, and end up marrying them.