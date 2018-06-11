 »   »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Huge Drama During Roshni’s Baby Shower; Ishita & Raman Worry For Her!

Grand Baby Shower For Roshni!

The family members welcome Roshni in a grand way and also organise a baby shower function for her. At the function, Roshni looks beautiful in a pink dress and floral ornaments. She was made to sit on a swing which was decorated with flowers.

Ishita Manages To Save Roshni

But, Ishita finds a screw of the swing lying down and notifies Raman about it. Raman too is shocked and gets angry. Mrs Bhalla shouts at the servant, who was in charge of arrangement. Finally, Ishita manages to save Roshni on time.

Simmi & Param Blamed

The trouble for Roshni doesn't end here. When Mrs Bhalla opens the sweet box to feed sweet to Roshni, Ishita finds fungus on the sweets! Everyone is shocked and they think Simmi is behind all these.

Simmi Leaves The Function

Simmi argues with Raman and asks the family members as to why they (she and Param) are blamed for everything! Simmi gets irritated and leaves the function along with Param.

More Trouble For Roshni

Now that Simmi, whom the family members thought is the culprit behind all mishaps, left the house, they feel that Roshni is safe. But after the ‘godbharai', Roshni gets into danger, again!

Roshni Gets Locked In A Room

Roshni gets locked inside a room. Ishita panics seeing the door locked and Roshni not answering even after she repeatedly calls out her name. She tries to open the door with the help of her hairpin, but in vain. She shouts for Raman, who breaks open the door.

Roshni Faints Due To Suffocation

Roshni was apparently in the washroom, and the washroom's door too was locked. Roshni faints due to suffocation. The family members then rush to help Roshni!

Who Is Trying To Kill Roshni?

So who do you think is behind all the mishaps - is it Aliya, as she doesn't like Roshni, because of her affair with her husband Adi? Or Shagun and Mani, whose daughter Aliya is now suffering because of Roshni?