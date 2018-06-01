 »   »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Ishita & Raman To Get Reunited Soon, Thanks To Adi & Roshni’s Baby!

Raman Recommends Ishita’s Name To His Friend

In today's episode, Raman surprisingly will be seen taking Ishita's side! He will be seen recommending Ishita's name (who is a dentist) to his friend, as he was suffering with dental problem! Ruhi will be shocked to see Raman praising and recommending Ishita.

Raman & Pihu

Raman also decides to take a leave from office and spend time with Pihu. When Pihu praises Ishita, he doesn't shout at her (although he seems irritated). Well, looks like the makers have taken viewers feedback seriously and are working on it!

Shagun Asks Aliya To Get Married Again

On the other hand, Shagun will be seen asking Aliya to move on in her life and to marry another guy. Aliya gets irritated and says she is against marriage after she saw what Adi did to her!

Ishita’s Reverse Psychology On Aliya Works

Mani informs Ishita about the same. She reaches the place where Shagun and others will be forcing Aliya for moving on in her life. Ishita interferes and uses her trick (reverse psychology) to make Aliya agree for marriage.

Roshini & Ishita At A Restaurant

In the upcoming episodes, Roshini, who is pregnant, has a craving for Chinese food. Ishita wants to fulfil all her wishes and hence decides to take her out for a dinner.

Raman Makes Ishita Jealous

Ishita gets Roshni to the same restaurant, where Raman arrive with a girl named Tanya. Raman will be seen making Ishita jealous by getting closer to Tanya. Seeing their PDA, Ishita indeed gets jealous.

Ishita Argues With Tanya

Ishita comes to their table and argues with Tanya, while Raman is seen enjoying their fight. Later, she leaves the restaurant with Roshni.

Raman Beats The Guys For Ishita

At the same restaurant, there will a couple of guys, who will be seen teasing Ishita. After Ishita leaves, Raman fights and smashes glass on those guys and teaches them a lesson! Seeing him in this avatar, Tanya tells him that he still loves his ex-wife.

Raman & Ishita To Reunite!

Also, according to the latest spoiler, in the upcoming track, Raman will be seen giving up on his ego and knocks Ishita's door for Adi's baby! Ishita too, will decide to give up her happiness for Pihu.