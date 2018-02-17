 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein SPOILER: MAJOR TWIST! Dulhan Swap On The Show; Ishita To Take Mihika’s Place!

Raman & Mihika's Wedding

In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will see that the stage is all set for Mihika and Raman's wedding. Although Raman doesn't want to get married to Mihika, he gets ready for the wedding as Simmi brainwashes him.

Raman Doesn't Remember His Love Ishita!

The viewers must be aware that Raman is suffering from memory loss as Simmi has been drugging him! Also, it is known that Simmi and Param can do anything to get Raman and Mihika married.

Ishita Kidnapped

On the other hand, Param gets Ishita kidnapped as he doesn't want her to halt Raman and Mihika's wedding. A waiter locks Ishita in a box! Ishita tries her best to ask for help by thumping on the box.

The Waiter lets Ishita Go!

Finally, the waiter himself opens the box. Ishita begs him to let her go as she can't let her husband marry another woman. She also reveals as to how bad Simmi and Param are and they can do anything to him after the work is done.

Shagun Tries To Stop The Wedding!

Meanwhile, at the mantap, Shagun shouts for Raman. She reveals to him that Ishita is kidnapped. Param gets worried, but later he relaxes as Raman says that he is least interested where and how Ishita is!

Param Is Shocked As He Doesn't Find Ishita In The Box!

Param doesn't find Ishita in the box. He is shocked and panics as he feels Ishita can do anything to stop Raman and Mihika's wedding.

Ishita Gets Ready Like Mihika

On the other hand, Ishita gets ready as a bride. She dresses just like Mihika and takes her place. None of the family members would be aware of her plan.

Did Mihika Help Ishita?

And the twist is... Mihika is with Ishita! Yes, you read it right! Mihika helps Ishita in doing this. The family members who were worried about the wedding, are happy to watch Ishita in Mihika's place!

Was Ishita Helping Ishita All These Days?

But, we wonder as to why she was against Ishita all these days. Was she trying to save Ishita? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show...