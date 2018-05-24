English
 Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Pihu Suffers Depression Because Of Ishita & Raman's Fight!

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Pihu Suffers Depression Because Of Ishita & Raman’s Fight!

Posted By:
The makers of Yeh Hai Mohababtein are leaving no stones unturned to bring the show back to the top slot. Adi's death mystery and the latest leap have kept the viewers glued to the show.

Here's what you can expect in the upcoming episodes.

Raman Throws Ishita Out Of The House!

In the latest promo, we saw as to how Ishita manages to reach Pihu's room to meet her. But somehow, Raman gets to know about it and throws her out of the house. As he pushes her out, she falls down the stairs.

Pihu Meets Ishita

Somehow Pihu manages to meet Ishita. The mother-daughter duo have good time together. Ishita cooks Pihu's favourite food and make her eat. But, Raman gets to know about their meeting!

Raman Locks Pihu

This doesn't go well with Raman and he locks Pihu in Adi's room as he doesn't want Pihu to meet Ishita. He feels that Ishita is bad shadow for his kids.

Ruhi Angry At Ishita

Ruhi is angry at her father's behaviour and shouts at him. He tries to make him understand that Pihu is still a kid and can't understand about their fights. She even tells him that Ishita can only take care of Pihu and to let her go to Ishita. Raman gets angry as soon as he hears Ishita's name.

Pihu Suffers Depression

Pihu wants to be with Ishita but no one helps her (as Shagun and Aliya are against Ishita). Only Ruhi understands and helps Pihu. It is being said that Pihu suffers depression because of their parent's fight.

Ishita Takes Legal Way To Take Care Of Pihu

According to the spoiler, Pihu asks Raman to send her to hostel. When Ishita gets to know about all these, she gets upset and angry at Raman. She sends legal papers to Raman saying that she can stay with him as they are not legally separated.

Are Raman & Ishita Faking Their Fight?

This leads to a huge fight as neither Raman nor his family (even Ishita's family) wants to see Ishita's face after what she did to Adi! Not just this, it is also being said that Raman and Ishita are faking their fight!

Adi's Death Mystery

The mystery behind Adi's death intensifies. It seems that Raman and Ishita are faking fight as they want to find out their hidden enemy, who is in their family. It is also being said that Adi is not killed but his imposter was shot!

