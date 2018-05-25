 »   »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Raman Accuses Ishita Of Kidnapping Pihu!

Pihu Talks To Ishita

In the latest episode we saw as to how Pihu calls (video call) Ishita. Unfortunately, Raman gets to see this and lashes out at Romi for letting her talk to Ishita. He scolds Pihu, who gets upset and goes to her room.

Ruhi & Raman Argue

Ruhi tries to make Raman understand, but Raman is adamant on his stand. He doesn't want Pihu to meet or even talk about Ishita. He lashes out at Ruhi for supporting Pihu and tells her that Ishita is dead for them.

Raman Locks Pihu In A Room

Pihu sees dreams and gets scared as Raman pushes Ishita from the stairs. She gets adamant on meeting Ishita. Seeing her so stubborn, Raman locks Pihu in a room.

Param Takes Advantage Of Pihu’s Situation

In the upcoming episodes, Param takes advantage of Pihu and Raman's situation. He writes Ishita's address in a paper and slides it down under the door. He also manages to unlock the door.

Pihu Leaves To Meet Ishita

Pihu packs her bag and without telling anyone (hiding from everyone) leaves the house to meet Ishita. As we revealed earlier, somehow Pihu manages to find Ishita's house.

Ishita & Pihu Have A Good Time

Ishita is glad to see Pihu at her house and prepares her favourite food. She also feeds her food. The mother-daughter spend good time together after a very long time!

Raman Files Complaint Against Ishita

On the other hand, Raman is worried as he doesn't find Pihu in the room. According to the latest spoiler, Raman will accuse Ishita for kidnapping his daughter and even files a police complaint. He then takes the cops to Ishita's place.

Raman’s Plan To Get Ishita Arrested Backfires!

Ishita and Pihu are shocked to see police in the house. But to Raman's shock, Pihu gives statement against Raman. She tells the police that Ishita is innocent and Raman mistreated her (Pihu).