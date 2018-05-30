 »   »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Raman In Trouble! Mysterious Girl Files Molestation Case Against Raman!

Raman With A Girl In A Pub

In the upcoming episode, Raman will be seen with a girl in the pub. She tries to get cosy with Raman, but he tells her that he wanted to hurt someone, so he used her and now, her work is done. The girl gets upset.

Ishita Worried About Raman’s Behaviour

On the other hand, Ishita is worried about Raman's drinking habit and the girl. She feels that the girl might take advantage of Raman, who is innocent. She calls Ruhi to aske whether he has returned home.

Ruhi Lashes Out At Raman

Ruhi is confused as to why Ishita is worrying about him, who has hurt her so much. Later, in the morning, Ruhi lashes out at Raman for drinking daily and coming home. Raman doesn't want to listen to her as he feels Ishita is guiding her to do so.

Romi & Mihika Argue

On the other hand, Romi is upset with the situation at home. Without Mihika's knowledge, he makes a down payment for a house! He asks Mihika to shift with him as he is fed up of people fighting in the Bhalla house.

Roshini Rushes To Raman To Inform About Raid At Bhalla Office!

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Roshni gets to know that Bhalla's office is going to get raided. She rushes to Raman to inform the same to him. Well, it has to be seen as to how will Raman react on seeing Roshni.

Raman Is Seen Wooing A Girl

According to the latest spoiler, Raman will be seen wooing a mysterious girl, whom he meets at a pub to make Ishita jealous. He starts to have an affair with her.

The Girl Files Molestation Case Against Raman

But things backfire on Raman, as the girl traps Raman! She will file a molestation case against Raman, who will land in jail!

Ishita Helps Raman Silently!

Will Ishita remain silent, as Raman has been troubling - abusing, insulting and disrespecting her! The answer is no! Apparently, she will be a silent helper, who will help him get out of the jail!