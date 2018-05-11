 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Raman & Ishita Shocked As Simmi Testifies Against Pihu In The Court!

Ruhi Confronts Ishita

In the upcoming episodes, Ruhi confronts Ishita and asks what's wrong with her as she is frustrated with her behaviour. Ishita lashes out at Ruhi and asks her not to interfere in the matter.

Raman Doubts That Ishita Is Hiding Something About Pihu

Ruhi breaks down in front of Raman and tells him that Ishita is hiding something from them. Raman gets to know that Ishita protecting Param as he is blackmailing her that he would reveal Pihu's secret.

Ishita Reveals The Truth

After Raman corners Ishita, she gives in and breaks down. She reveals to Raman as to how Pihu accidentally killed Simmi and Param's daughter Ananya. She also tells Raman that Param knew about this since a long time and has been blackmailing Ishita.

Simmi Overhears Raman & Ishita’s Conversation

Raman is shocked and asks Ishita as to how can she hide such a big matter. He blames himself. While Ishita tells Raman that Simmi won't forgive Pihu as she killed her daughter, Simmi overhears their conversation.

Simmi Wants To Punish Pihu

Simmi will be shocked to know the truth that Pihu killed her daughter. She is in a revenge mode and tells Param that since she lost her daughter because of Pihu and Ishita too, will lose her daughter; Pihu will be punished

Raman Begs For Simmi’s Forgiveness

Meanwhile, Raman makes a decision of revealing it to the family members. He gathers entire family and tells them the truth. He will also apologise to Simmi and beg for her forgiveness.

Raman Meets The Lawyer

The Bhalla family and even Simmi apologise to Ishita for doubting and ill-treating her. Post this, Raman meets the lawyer, who is handling Ananya's case. The lawyer tells Raman that Simmi's statement might make difference to the case proceedings.

Simmi Backstabs Raman; Pihu Punished

It is then Raman asks Simmi to give her statement in favour of them and close the case. Surprisingly, Simmi agrees. But to Ishita and Raman's shock, Simmi testifies against Pihu in the court. Pihu gets punished which leaves Ishita, Raman and the entire family baffled. What will Raman and Ishita do to save Pihu now?

Mrs Iyer Gets To Know About Adi & Roshni’s Affair

On the other hand, Shravan gets to know about Adi and Roshni's affair and writes it in the dairy. He hides it in the cupboard, but Mrs Iyer finds it. She gets shocked after reading the dairy and doesn't believe it.

Shagun Gets To Know About Adi’s Extra-marital Affair

While Mrs Iyer goes in search of Shravan, she meets Shagun and tells about the same to her. Both of them decide not to tell Raman and Ishita until they find out the truth. Will Shagun find out Adi's extra-marital affair?