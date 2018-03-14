 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein SPOILER: Raman Sent To Mental Asylum; Ishita In Danger; Team To Shoot Abroad!

Related Articles
The makers of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein are keeping the viewers glued to the show with the interesting twists and turns. Simmi and Param's plot against Raman (Karan Patel) and Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) is keeping the audiences engaged to the show.
Now, looks like the makers are planning a BIG twist as there are reports that the makers are planning to shoot abroad again! It has to be recalled that, the team recently shot in Budapest. The show took a leap and Budapest track brought freshness to the show.
YHM SPOILER: Raina Continues To Blackmail Raman
According to the spoiler that is doing the rounds, Raina continues blackmailing Raman, who gets worried. She asks Raman to kill her husband or else she would kill Ishita.
Raman Decides To Kill Raina!
Raman gets protective about Ishita and decides to kill Raina to save his family. As soon as Raman leaves the house with a gun to kill Raina, Simmi plots her plan. She makes Ishita follow Raman.
Ishita In Danger!
One of the spoilers suggests that, Ishita will meet with an accident because of Raman! According to another spoiler, Ishita gets shot as she tries to stop Raman from committing the crime (she doesn't what him to shoot Raina).
Raman Sent To Mental Asylum!
At the hospital, the doctors declare that Ishita is in critical condition and the Iyers lash out at Raman as they feel that he is responsible for her condition. Now, Raman feels that he himself is a danger to his family and asks them to admit him to the mental asylum.
Will Bala Commit Suicide?
Simmi and Param continue to plot against Ishita, Raman and their families. Param makes Bala guilty as he doesn't earn much! There is also buzz that Bala might commit suicide!
