 »   »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Sudha Insults Bhallas; Throws A Dance Challenge To Ishita!

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Latest Update: Sudha Claims Ruhi & Aliya Hurt Her

In the previous episode, we saw Sudha claiming that her bahus - Ruhi and Aliya hurt her. She shows a mark on her face and also burn mark on her hand. The ladies gather near Bhalla house and shout on Aliya and Ruhi for hurting Sudha.

The Ladies Decide To Apply Black Ink On Ruhi & Aliya!

The media also arrives and takes Sudha's statement. Sudha will be seen making claims against Ruhi, Aliya and Bhalla family. The ladies will decide to apply black ink on Ruhi and Aliya, but Ishita and Raman stop them.

Ishita Exposes Sudha

Raman asks Sudha to apply ink on him and not his daughters or wife! Just when she was about to apply the black ink on Raman, the police arrives and stops them. Later, Ishita gets to know that Sudha is doing drama and exposes her in front of police, by showing Sudha's wounds are fake!

Sudha Insults The Bhallas

Sudha's drama doesn't end there! In the upcoming episodes, Bhalla house gear up for Diwali celebration. During the celebration, Sudha will be seen insulting Bhalla family. Raman will be upset that he is not able to give bonus to his employee's because of Sudha. The family members are then give away all their savings to Raman to help him pay the employees!

She Throws A Dance Challenge To Ishita

Also, according to the latest spoiler, Sudha will be seen throwing a challenge at Ishita at the party. She asks Ishita for a face-off dance. If Ishita loses, Raman's employee's will not be getting their Diwali bonus!

Rohan & Karan Are Asked To Do Household Work

As per the latest promo, Ishita will be seen getting her 'damaads' Rohan and Karan home! She will be seen making them 'ghar jamaais' and asks them to do all the household work. Aliya, Ruhi and Simmi will be seen supervising Rohan and Karan's work. They make sure that the duo regret helping their mother Sudha in taking revenge on Bhallas.