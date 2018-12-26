 »   »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Sudha Joins Hands With Param To Kill Ishita!

The makers of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein are trying to make the show interesting by introducing interesting twists! Recently, the viewers have witnessed a lot of drama on the show, courtesy Mrs Sudha Shrivastav. Ishita and Raman are trying to expose Sudha. Ruhi doubts Simmi as the latter takes special care of Rohan. On the other hand, Karan and Rohan think their plan to trap Simmi got successful, but at the same time, Rohan feels guilty to be playing with her emotions.

In the upcoming episodes, Sudha makes a dangerous plan against Ishita and Raman. As the viewers are aware, Sudha wants to get rid of Ishita. She wants to break Ishita and Raman's relationship. She feels that this can happen only if one of them dies! She decides to kill Ishita.

In the latest promo, Sudha meets Param in jail. Param tries to convince her that she will need her help but Sudha feels that Param is trying to use her to get out of jail and might betray her. But Param being the smarter one, will convince her by telling her that Raman is his major enemy too. So if they join hands, they will be able to defeat Raman easily. Sudha gets convinced and shakes hands with Param.

It has to be seen whether Raman gets to know about Sudha and Param's plan, and save Ishita? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

