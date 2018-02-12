 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein SPOILER: TOO MUCH DRAMA! Ishita Rushes To Stop Mihika & Raman’s Wedding!

YHM Latest Update: Adi, Aliya & Ruhi Plan To Stop Mihika-Raman Wedding

Meanwhile, Adi, Aliya and Ruhi gang up to stop Mihika and Raman's wedding. They also decide to recreate Raman and Ishita's love moments, so that Raman can recalls his past.

YHM New Promo: Raman Is All Set To Marry Mihika

On the other hand, the makers have released the new promo. In the promo, the stage is all set for Raman and Mihika's wedding. Raman is forced to marry Mihika for the sake of Pihu.

Ishita & Raman’s Wedding Flashback

Raman and Mihika are in the mantap performing the wedding rituals, while Ishita is seen rushing to the mantap. The flashback of Raman and Ishita's wedding is shown.

Ishita Rushes To Stop The Wedding

Ishita is worried about the wedding and the background voice says, "Saat phere, saat vachan, saat janmon ka bandahan, anjane mein aap saab kuch bhul gaye ho raman."

Will Ishita Stop Raman & Ishita Wedding?

She tells to herself that the wedding can't happen and shouts for Raman, while he was about to fill Mihika's maang. But someone covers Ishita with a black cloth. Will Ishita be able to stop the wedding?

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Mihika Insults Her Mother!

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episodes, as the Bhalla family gear up for Mihika and Raman's sangeet ceremony, a high voltage drama between Mihika, Ishita and their mother will take place.

Mihika’s Mother Lashes Out At Her!

According to the spoiler, Ishita's mother will gatecrash during the ceremony and blast Mihika. This doesn't go well with Mihika, who in turn lashes out at her mother.

What’s Wrong With Mihika?

Mihika asks Mrs Iyer to ask Ishita to stay away from Raman and also humiliate her. Mihika will also throw a glass of wine on her mother!

Ishita & Mihika Fight!

Obviously, this doesn't go well with Ishita, who gets into war of words with Mihika. Ishita will in turn throw a glass of wine on Mihika and thus spoil her make-up.

Mihika’s Wedding Dress Catches Fire!

After the major showdown, Mihika will face another problem as her wedding dress catches fire! Just because this happened during the brawl, Ishita will be blamed.

Param Responsible For The Drama!

Apparently, Param will be responsible for all the drama! Will Ishita be able to fight the evil and win Raman back? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show...