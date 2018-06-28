 »   »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Who Will Win The Custody Of Roshni’s Unborn Baby - Ishita Or Raman?

Raman & Ishita Search For Roshni

Before the custody drama, Raman and Ishita will be seen searching for Roshni. They visit the temple on the way to pray for Roshni and her unborn baby's safety. At the temple, Raman accidentally puts sindoor on Ishita's forehead. Later, they leave to find Roshni!

Roshni Escapes

Roshni would have escaped from the kidnapper's den and bumps into Raman and Ishita. Roshni looks tensed, while Ishita and Raman calm her down.

Roshni’s Ex Shantanu Is Back!

Shockingly, Ishita and Roshni meet Shantanu, Roshni's ex-boyfriend. In the upcoming episode, he will be seen helping Ishita and Roshni to get the custody of the unborn baby.

Shantanu Is The Father Of Roshni’s Unborn Baby!

Apparently, Shantanu will lie to the court that he is the father of Roshni's unborn baby, and not Adi. But Raman will be suspicious about Shantanu and asks court for some time to reveal the truth.

Raman Proves That Adi Is The Father Of Roshni’s Unborn Baby

Apparently, Raman will ask the court to conduct the DNA test to prove Shantanu is not the father of Roshni's unborn baby. Also, he will release an audio tape which had the recording of Shantanu and Roshni planning a fake story! Thus, Raman will win the case.

Roshni Decides To Go With The Bhallas

The judge gives a chance to Roshni to decide about the custody of her unborn baby. Initially, Roshni asks some time to decide as she is confused. But later, she decides to go to the Bhalla house.

Roshni Puts Forth A Condition!

But Roshni has a condition! She would go to the Bhalla house only if Ishita comes along! She intends to do this in order to bring Ishita and Raman closer. Ruhi will be extremely happy as her Ishima would be returning to the Bhalla house.