 »   »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Who Will Win The Custody Of Roshni’s Unborn Baby - Ishita Or Raman?

The makers of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein are keeping the viewers glued with Roshni's track. In the previous episode, we saw as to how Param kidnapped Roshni and decides to make the ransom call to Raman. On the other hand, Ishita gets Romi's handkerchief at home and accuses him of kidnapping Roshni. While Mihika lashes out at her, Aliya supports Ishita as she gets to know from her father (Mani) that Romi had asked him for a loan but he refused to help him.
In the upcoming episode, the viewers will get to watch major drama as the Bhallas will be seen fighting for Roshni and Adi's unborn baby's custody. Here's what will happen in the upcoming episodes.
Raman & Ishita Search For Roshni
Before the custody drama, Raman and Ishita will be seen searching for Roshni. They visit the temple on the way to pray for Roshni and her unborn baby's safety. At the temple, Raman accidently puts sindoor on Ishita's forehead. Later, they leave to find Roshni!
Roshni Escapes
Roshni would have escaped from the kidnapper's den and suddenly comes in front of Ishita and Raman's car. Roshni looks tensed, while Ishita and Raman calm her down.
Roshni’s Ex Shantanu Is Back!
Shockingly, Ishita and Roshni meet Shantanu, Roshni's ex-boyfriend. In the upcoming episode, he will be seen helping Ishita and Roshni to get the custody of the unborn baby.
Shantanu Is The Father Of Roshni’s Unborn Baby!
Apparently, Shantanu will lie to the court that he is the father of Roshni's unborn baby and not Adi. But Raman will be suspicious about Shantanu and asks court for some time to reveal the truth.
Raman Proves Adi Is The Father Of Roshni’s Unborn Baby
Apparently, Raman will ask the court to take the DNA test to prove Shantanu is not the father of Roshni's unborn baby. Also, he will release an audio tape which had the recording of Shantanu and Roshni planning a fake story! Thus, Raman will win the case.
Roshni Decides To Go With The Bhallas
The judge gives a chance for Roshni to decide about the custody of her unborn baby. Initially, Roshni asks sometime to decide as she is confused. But later, she decides to go to the Bhalla house.
Roshni Puts Forth A Condition!
But Roshni has a condition! She decides to go to the Bhalla house only if Ishita comes along with her! She will do this in order to bring Ishita and Raman closer. Ruhi will be extremely happy as her Ishima will be returning to the Bhalla house.
