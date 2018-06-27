English
 »   »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Who Will Win The Custody Of Roshni’s Unborn Baby - Ishita Or Raman?

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Who Will Win The Custody Of Roshni’s Unborn Baby - Ishita Or Raman?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The makers of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein are keeping the viewers glued with Roshni's track. In the previous episode, we saw as to how Param kidnapped Roshni and decides to make the ransom call to Raman. On the other hand, Ishita gets Romi's handkerchief at home and accuses him of kidnapping Roshni. While Mihika lashes out at her, Aliya supports Ishita as she gets to know from her father (Mani) that Romi had asked him for a loan but he refused to help him.

    In the upcoming episode, the viewers will get to watch major drama as the Bhallas will be seen fighting for Roshni and Adi's unborn baby's custody. Here's what will happen in the upcoming episodes.

    Raman & Ishita Search For Roshni

    Before the custody drama, Raman and Ishita will be seen searching for Roshni. They visit the temple on the way to pray for Roshni and her unborn baby's safety. At the temple, Raman accidently puts sindoor on Ishita's forehead. Later, they leave to find Roshni!

    Roshni Escapes

    Roshni would have escaped from the kidnapper's den and suddenly comes in front of Ishita and Raman's car. Roshni looks tensed, while Ishita and Raman calm her down.

    Roshni’s Ex Shantanu Is Back!

    Shockingly, Ishita and Roshni meet Shantanu, Roshni's ex-boyfriend. In the upcoming episode, he will be seen helping Ishita and Roshni to get the custody of the unborn baby.

    Shantanu Is The Father Of Roshni’s Unborn Baby!

    Apparently, Shantanu will lie to the court that he is the father of Roshni's unborn baby and not Adi. But Raman will be suspicious about Shantanu and asks court for some time to reveal the truth.

    Raman Proves Adi Is The Father Of Roshni’s Unborn Baby

    Apparently, Raman will ask the court to take the DNA test to prove Shantanu is not the father of Roshni's unborn baby. Also, he will release an audio tape which had the recording of Shantanu and Roshni planning a fake story! Thus, Raman will win the case.

    Roshni Decides To Go With The Bhallas

    The judge gives a chance for Roshni to decide about the custody of her unborn baby. Initially, Roshni asks sometime to decide as she is confused. But later, she decides to go to the Bhalla house.

    Roshni Puts Forth A Condition!

    But Roshni has a condition! She decides to go to the Bhalla house only if Ishita comes along with her! She will do this in order to bring Ishita and Raman closer. Ruhi will be extremely happy as her Ishima will be returning to the Bhalla house.

    Divyanka Tripathi Says 'A Woman's Breasts Are Meant To Feed A Child', Applauds Grihalakshmi

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 19:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 27, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue