 »   »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein To Go Of Air In January; Anita Hassanandani & Aditi Bhatia React!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- ULFA-I Reign Of Terror: Extortion Notices Of Rs 1 Crore Served
-
- Australia Vs India: 2nd T20I — Rain Plays Spoilsport
- Samsung Galaxy M2: The First Notch-Phone From Samsung Leaked
- New Maruti Ertiga Bookings Cross 10,000 Units In A Week
- Safe Stocks To Bet Ahead Of The Election Season
- Ackee: Benefits And Nutritional Value
- Shaniwar Wada: The Royal Abode Of The Peshwas
- Sunny Deol Says He Has Never Read Scripts In His Career!
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has a huge fanbase. The show has entertained the viewers for more than five years now. Each and every character on the show has become favourite of the viewers, especially Ishima (Divyanka Tripathi) and Raman's (Karan Patel) characters. There have been rumours from past few months that the show will be going off air owing to low ratings. It was also said that the producer, Ekta Kapoor, is planning for YHM spin-off and it might go on floors by the end of March.
But, there was no confirmation regarding the same. Now, yet again there are reports of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein going off air.
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein To Go Off Air In January
According to the Tellychakkar's report, the show will bid adieu to the viewers early next year, by January. It is being said that the makers are planning to return with the second season!
YHM Will Make A Comeback With Second Season!
A close source related to the project told Tellychakkar, "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will end by January. Talks for season 2 are on. The show can make a comeback with another rocking season with a fresh storyline. The discussion is still on." Although there is no official confirmation regarding the same, fans have already taken to social media requesting the makers to not to end the show.
Anita Hassanandani On The Show Going Off Air
Earlier, when Anita Hassanandani, who plays the role of Shagun on the show, was asked regarding the same, she was clueless about the same. She was quoted by TOI as saying, "I am totally unaware of this. I am shooting for YHM and as of now, it is on-air. And since it is on-air and I am shooting so I am enjoying it all. It's been a great journey and I hope it doesn't go off-air. It's a brilliant team and a great show."
Aditi Bhatia Says…
When Aditi Bhatia, who plays the role of Ruhi, was asked regarding the same, she revealed that they haven't received any official statement then. She told the leading daily, "There are a lot of rumours about the show going off-air but we haven't got any official statement over the same. The track is good and so are the TRPs. So I think it will go ahead and looking at the love from fans, it doesn't look like the show will ever end."
Most Read - Ishqbaaz: Nakuul & Surbhi's Gift Has DeepVeer Connection; Check Out Shivika's Latest Romantic Video!