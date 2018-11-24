 »   »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein To Go Of Air In January; Anita Hassanandani & Aditi Bhatia React!

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein To Go Off Air In January

According to the Tellychakkar's report, the show will bid adieu to the viewers early next year, by January. It is being said that the makers are planning to return with the second season!

YHM Will Make A Comeback With Second Season!

A close source related to the project told Tellychakkar, "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will end by January. Talks for season 2 are on. The show can make a comeback with another rocking season with a fresh storyline. The discussion is still on." Although there is no official confirmation regarding the same, fans have already taken to social media requesting the makers to not to end the show.

Anita Hassanandani On The Show Going Off Air

Earlier, when Anita Hassanandani, who plays the role of Shagun on the show, was asked regarding the same, she was clueless about the same. She was quoted by TOI as saying, "I am totally unaware of this. I am shooting for YHM and as of now, it is on-air. And since it is on-air and I am shooting so I am enjoying it all. It's been a great journey and I hope it doesn't go off-air. It's a brilliant team and a great show."

Aditi Bhatia Says…

When Aditi Bhatia, who plays the role of Ruhi, was asked regarding the same, she revealed that they haven't received any official statement then. She told the leading daily, "There are a lot of rumours about the show going off-air but we haven't got any official statement over the same. The track is good and so are the TRPs. So I think it will go ahead and looking at the love from fans, it doesn't look like the show will ever end."