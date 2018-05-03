 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein To Be Replaced By Mariam Khan – Reporting Live; Is The Show Going Off Air?

Yeh Hai Mohababtein Spin-off To Replace YHM?

There were also reports that Star Plus' show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein might be scrapped as well owing to low TRPs. It was also said that the show's spin-off Yeh Hai Chahate might replace YHM.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Time-slot Changed

According to the latest report, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is not going off air, but the time-slot of the show has been changed. The show which is aired at 7.30 PM will be telecasted at 10.30 PM from May 21 onwards.

Mariam Khan – Reporting Live To Replace YHM

The time-slot of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (7.30 PM) has been given to a new show, Mariam Khan - Reporting Live. The promo of the show has already been aired. The show is set in the lanes of Bhopal, and is about an 8-year-old girl, Mariam, who looks at things rather differently.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Latest Update: Adi & Roshni Get Closer

Meanwhile, on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Adi and Roshni get attracted towards each other. Both of them get intimate. But Adi clarifies to Raman, Ishita and Mani that Roshni is just his friend.

Mani Is Angry At Adi

Raman and Ishita ask Mani to stop interfering in their children's married life. Ishita even tells him to relax and says that Alia can manage the situation. Also, Alia tells her father that she can handle things and Mani leaves angrily.

Kiran’s Mystery!

On the other hand, when Raman and Ishita go to bail Kiran out of the jail, they get to know that someone has got her bailed out (and it's not Bala). When Raman and Ishita ask the lawyer as to who bailed Kiran out of jail, he refuses to reveal his clients details. As the duo leave, they notice a paper of Raman's company.

Kiran Talks To Anonymous Person!

Kiran is seen meeting an anonymous person at her apartment. Earlier too, Kiran was seen calling someone and had lied to Bala saying that she was calling the lawyer. Who is this anonymous person?

Vineet Kumar Chaudhary To Re-enter The Show

According to the latest spoiler, the old character, Vineet Kumar Chaudhary, who was seen as Sooraj is returning to the show! It has to be recalled that he had created havoc in Ishita and Raman's lives. It is being said that the character will be a lot more negative than before.