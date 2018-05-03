 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein To Be Replaced By Mariam Khan – Reporting Live; Is The Show Going Off Air?

Related Articles
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka Tripathi Sends Her Fans Into A Tizzy With ‘Baby On The Way’ Post!
- Are Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actor Karan Patel & Ankita Bhargava Expecting Their First Child?
- Ekta Kapoor Is Back To Basics, Announces A Family Soap That Will Be Aired On Sony TV!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Shahnaz Rizwan Quits The Show; Says She Will Miss Divyanka & Karan!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Star Bharat Tops; Yeh Rishta Is Back At Second Spot; Ishqbaaz Out Of TRP Race!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka Tripathi Shuts Down Body-shaming Trolls!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Anita Hassanandani Doesn’t Care About Criticism If The Show Gets Good Ratings!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Bepannaah Out & Kapil Sharma’s New Show In On Top 10 Slot; Naamkaran Is Back
- Ekta Kapoor Honoured With FLO Icon Award At FICCI; Trending On Twitter
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: MAJOR TWIST! Ishita To Attempt Suicide; Roshini Turns Negative!
- Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s Erica Fernandes To Play Lead In Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spin-off!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Bepannaah Makes A Smashing Entry; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Back On Top 5 Slot!
- Naamkaran’s Zain Imam Says He & Aditi Rathore Are ‘Good Friends’, Wants To Try His Luck In Films!
It is known to all that Star Plus is planning for a major revamp. Old shows that are fetching low TRPs are being scrapped and new shows will be introduced.
The first show that is currently under the axe is Naamkaran, which will air its last episode on May 18. It is also being said that Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji might also go off air, but nothing has been confirmed yet.
Yeh Hai Mohababtein Spin-off To Replace YHM?
There were also reports that Star Plus' show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein might be scrapped as well owing to low TRPs. It was also said that the show's spin-off Yeh Hai Chahate might replace YHM.
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Time-slot Changed
According to the latest report, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is not going off air, but the time-slot of the show has been changed. The show which is aired at 7.30 PM will be telecasted at 10.30 PM from May 21 onwards.
Mariam Khan – Reporting Live To Replace YHM
The time-slot of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (7.30 PM) has been given to a new show, Mariam Khan - Reporting Live. The promo of the show has already been aired. The show is set in the lanes of Bhopal, and is about an 8-year-old girl, Mariam, who looks at things rather differently.
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Latest Update: Adi & Roshni Get Closer
Meanwhile, on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Adi and Roshni get attracted towards each other. Both of them get intimate. But Adi clarifies to Raman, Ishita and Mani that Roshni is just his friend.
Mani Is Angry At Adi
Raman and Ishita ask Mani to stop interfering in their children's married life. Ishita even tells him to relax and says that Alia can manage the situation. Also, Alia tells her father that she can handle things and Mani leaves angrily.
Kiran’s Mystery!
On the other hand, when Raman and Ishita go to bail Kiran out of the jail, they get to know that someone has got her bailed out (and it's not Bala). When Raman and Ishita ask the lawyer as to who bailed Kiran out of jail, he refuses to reveal his clients details. As the duo leave, they notice a paper of Raman's company.
Kiran Talks To Anonymous Person!
Kiran is seen meeting an anonymous person at her apartment. Earlier too, Kiran was seen calling someone and had lied to Bala saying that she was calling the lawyer. Who is this anonymous person?
Vineet Kumar Chaudhary To Re-enter The Show
According to the latest spoiler, the old character, Vineet Kumar Chaudhary, who was seen as Sooraj is returning to the show! It has to be recalled that he had created havoc in Ishita and Raman's lives. It is being said that the character will be a lot more negative than before.
Ekta Kapoor's Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham Remake: Erica Fernandes, Rajat Tokas & Varun Sood Approached!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.