 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Anmol Aka Karan Pahwa Gets Engaged! (PICS)

Karan Pahwa Engaged To Supriya

Karan shared this picture and wrote, "Adhoori saans thi...Dhadkan adhoori thi..Adhooren ham.. Magar ab chaand poora hain Falak pe. Aur ab pooren hain ham." - (sic) (Image Source: Instagram)

It's Dream Come True!

Supriya also shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "Dream come true🙈." - (sic) When asked as to how he met Supriya, Karan told TOI, "It's very true, marriages are made in heaven, so was in my case too. I first met and bumped-into my girlfriend at a dance class. Our love story is complete filmy." (Image Source: Instagram)

From Friendship To Love!

He added, "We first became friends and friendship gradually progressed toward love. Our relationship went through many ups and downs. Ours was a long distance relationship as I had to come to Mumbai for acting. Supriya always stood by me like a strong pillar." (Image Source: Instagram)

'I Am So Lucky To Have Her In My Life'

He further said, "Our patience, trust and respect for each other has made our bounding more strong with time. Our relationship is a combination of mixture of understanding, faith and emotions. I am so lucky to have her in my life." (Image Source: TOI)