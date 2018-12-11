 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Anmol Aka Karan Pahwa Gets Engaged! (PICS)

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- A BJP Whitewash As Congress Crawls Back Into The Hindi Heartland
-
- Hockey World Cup 2018 — Catch The Latest Updates
- Petrol and Diesel Prices May Again Rise — Here's Why
- New Tata Tiago XZ+ Variant Launched In India
- Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Launched At Rs 12,999: Price And Specs
- Wildlife Sanctuaries Of Tamil Nadu
- 20 Health Benefits Of Watercress
- Newlyweds PeeCee-Nick Go For Their Honeymoon
Yet another actor from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai got engaged recently! We are talking about Karan Pahwa, who plays the role of Anmol on the show. Karan got engaged to the love of his life Supriya Rajmitra at Sonipat, Haryana, on December 9, 2018. Supriya is not from the industry. Both Karan and Supriya shared a few pictures from the engagement ceremony. Apparently, Karan and Supriya have been dating since 10 years and finally decided to take their relationship to the next level!
Check out a few pictures from their engagement ceremony!
Karan Pahwa Engaged To Supriya
Karan shared this picture and wrote, "Adhoori saans thi...Dhadkan adhoori thi..Adhooren ham.. Magar ab chaand poora hain Falak pe. Aur ab pooren hain ham." - (sic) (Image Source: Instagram)
It's Dream Come True!
Supriya also shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "Dream come true🙈." - (sic) When asked as to how he met Supriya, Karan told TOI, "It's very true, marriages are made in heaven, so was in my case too. I first met and bumped-into my girlfriend at a dance class. Our love story is complete filmy." (Image Source: Instagram)
From Friendship To Love!
He added, "We first became friends and friendship gradually progressed toward love. Our relationship went through many ups and downs. Ours was a long distance relationship as I had to come to Mumbai for acting. Supriya always stood by me like a strong pillar." (Image Source: Instagram)
'I Am So Lucky To Have Her In My Life'
He further said, "Our patience, trust and respect for each other has made our bounding more strong with time. Our relationship is a combination of mixture of understanding, faith and emotions. I am so lucky to have her in my life." (Image Source: TOI)
Congratulations to the lovely couple!
Most Read: Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka To Return To TV; The Creative Producer Was Against Drashti Dhami's Exit!