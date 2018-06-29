 »   »   »  Rajan Shahi On Bagging Awards For Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: There Is No One Bigger Than The Show

'There Is No One Bigger Than The Show'

The producer of the show was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "This is because of the hard work of the entire team. The day we got these awards, I opened my heart to my team that I hope they keep in mind; there is no one bigger than the show. I always hope and pray that every member of my team including me should remember this."

'Acknowledge & Value The People Who Work Behind The Camera'

He further added, "I always tell my actors that every person in the industry, be it a newcomer or the top actor or actress, wants to be part of a successful show so they should value it and always acknowledge and value the people who work behind the camera."

‘Till They Have Their Head On Their Shoulders, They Will Have A Good Journey’

"You have achieved this because of your hard work and dedication. With the glory come expectations and more hard work. Till they have their head on their shoulders, they will have a good journey."

What Makes The Show Unique?

On the show, no character is independent of family ties, which makes it unique. Regarding the same, Rajan says, "There are no isolated characters. Kartik (Mohsin Khan) is relevant not only because he is Naira's (Shivangi Joshi) husband, but because he is a son, a grandson, brother and cousin. Naira is also not only Kartik's wife but is also a daughter, daughter-in-law, sister and granddaughter."

The Couples On The Show Are Not Shown To Be Perfect

The younger generation are able to connect with the show because of the realistic plot and storyline of the show. Every relationship - be it Kartik & Naira or Kriti & Naksh - they have their own ups and downs. Regarding the same, the producer says, "It is not a fantastical journey; it is a realistic journey with its own sets of ups and downs. These couples are not shown to be perfect."