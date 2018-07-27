 »   »   »  It’s Celebration Time! Shivangi & Mohsin's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Completes 2700 Episodes!

Related Articles
Star Plus popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is keeping the viewers glued to the show with unique storyline. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who play the role of Kartik and Naira, are loved by the viewers. Prior to their entry, Hina Khan and Karan Mehra's track had kept the viewers engaged to the show. The show which premiered on January 12, 2009, recently completed ten years and 2700 episodes.
The cast and crew were seen celebrating the occasion. Going by the pictures, it looks like the team had a gala time!
The Team Celebrated The Occasion By Cutting The Cake
Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Rajan Shahi and the team members were seen cutting the cake which had '2700' and 'Congratulations On Completing 2700 Episodes; From Team Star Plus' written on it.
Maha Havan On YRKKH Sets
Apparently, the team celebrated the occasion by conducting ‘maha havan' on the sets of the show. Shivangi and Mohsin were seen dancing together and celebrated the success.
Parul Chauhan Writes
Sharing a few pictures, Parul Chauhan wrote, "Overwhelmed with unconditional love and constant support of each one of you - my pillar my my family-YRKKH .. i love you all endlessly.. thank you my friends and fans for much love and keep loving your swarna . ❤💋🎂😘😚🍹 2700 episodes completed and many more to go ... 💃💃." - (sic)
Shilpa Raizada Shares Pictures
Shilpa Raizada too, shared a few picture and wrote, "2700episodes completed #yrkkh #blessed 😇 #hawan #pooja # positivity #fun #yehrishtakyakehlatahai #hiphiphooray #💗💗💗." - (sic)
YRKKH Completes 2700 Episodes
Posting another set of pictures, the actress wrote, "Completing 2700 episodes with some more pictures of our celebration 🎉 day 😘😊👍🏻🎉💗💗😃🙌🏻💪🏻 🙏🏻Thank you so much for watching our show yeh rishta kya kehlata hai ... #yrkkh #celebration #teamwork #hiphiphooray #happyhappyday #blessed 💕❤️💕😊😊😊 @starplus @rajan.shahi.543." - (sic)
Another Milestone!
Nidhi Uttam too, shared a few pictures on her Instagram story. The actress captioned the cake's picture, "Another milestone #YRKKH completing 2700 episodes." - (sic)
