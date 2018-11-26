 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Deblina Chatterjee Replaces Kanchi Singh As Gayu;Says It’s New Character

Deblina Chatterjee Replaces Kanchi Singh As Gayu

Regarding her return to the channel and replacing Kanchi on the show, Deblina Chatterjee told Bollywoodlife that she is happy to be back and it's fun. About YRKKH, she said, "It's a good show, a good brand, and a good production house. I'm pretty excited about it. The character is also good so let's hope for the best."

Gayu Is Not Negativve But A Grey Character

As we revealed, Gayu has returned with a hidden motive. Talking about her character, which is negative, she said, "It's a grey character and not negative. I wanted to explore new things. So this was something different." She revealed, "People are very warm on the sets and even Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are very nice."

Regarding Comparisons With Kanchi

Since the character was played by another actress, the comparisons are bound to happen. Regarding the same, she said, "For me, it's a new character. It's easy to portray the character. The character has changed a lot (from what Kanchi played). I've not seen her in the show earlier. But what I know it's a different character."

Deblina’s Mother Used To Watch YRKKH When Akshara-Naitik Were On It

Deblina's character will be a cameo. She also revealed that her mother used to watch the show when Akshara and Naitik were on the show. She said, "My mother used to watch it when Akshara and Naitik where there. It was a happy show with good vibes."