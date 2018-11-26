 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Deblina Chatterjee Replaces Kanchi Singh As Gayu;Says It’s New Character

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped down on the TRP chart and the makers are trying their best to bring the show back to the top slot. We had recently revealed that Maheshwari family will be re-entering during Diwali celebrations. After Samarth's incident, Kartik and Naira decide to celebrate and connect with the family members and will be hosting a grand Diwali party! During the party, not just their families, their extended families too, will be joining them.
We know how the functions in YRKKH are! Yes, it will be a grand event with lots of fun, suspense and romance. The promo also indicated the re-entry of Gayu, who left post Kartik and Naira's milan! Previously, the character was played by Kanchi Singh. But the actress was in no mood to re-enter the show. The makers have roped in Deblina Chatterjee for Kanchi's role, Gayu.
Deblina Chatterjee Replaces Kanchi Singh As Gayu
Regarding her return to the channel and replacing Kanchi on the show, Deblina Chatterjee told Bollywoodlife that she is happy to be back and it's fun. About YRKKH, she said, "It's a good show, a good brand, and a good production house. I'm pretty excited about it. The character is also good so let's hope for the best."
Gayu Is Not Negativve But A Grey Character
As we revealed, Gayu has returned with a hidden motive. Talking about her character, which is negative, she said, "It's a grey character and not negative. I wanted to explore new things. So this was something different." She revealed, "People are very warm on the sets and even Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are very nice."
Regarding Comparisons With Kanchi
Since the character was played by another actress, the comparisons are bound to happen. Regarding the same, she said, "For me, it's a new character. It's easy to portray the character. The character has changed a lot (from what Kanchi played). I've not seen her in the show earlier. But what I know it's a different character."
Deblina’s Mother Used To Watch YRKKH When Akshara-Naitik Were On It
Deblina's character will be a cameo. She also revealed that her mother used to watch the show when Akshara and Naitik were on the show. She said, "My mother used to watch it when Akshara and Naitik where there. It was a happy show with good vibes."
