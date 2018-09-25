 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fans Are Upset With Current Track; Fed Up Of Waiting For KaIra’s Reunion

Related Articles
In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, just when we were thinking that everything was going right as Kartik and Naira were all set to get married, Naira is seen diagnosed with a serious illness! The doctor reveals that she has a clot in her brain and might forget a few moments in her life (as a symptom). Naira takes an extreme step of not marrying Kartik and she hurts him by telling him to move on in his life! She even takes Suwarna's help.
In the upcoming episodes, Kartik will be seen inviting Naira for his wedding with Aashi. Although Naira is happy that he has decided to move on, she is shattered, as her love Kartik is not hers anymore! In the current development, this track has upset the fans a big time! They have been waiting for 'KaIra Milan' since a long time and they are not happy with what is being showed on the show! While a few say that they are fed up of waiting, some of them are still hopeful and feel that Kartik is faking his wedding, as he wants to know what's on Naira's mind! Check out what the viewers have to say about the current track!
Fans Upset With The Makers For Not Reuniting Kartik & Naira
Sarikadavar5: Kya yar kitne Dino se bewkuff bana rhe ho ab to Mila do kaira ko. - (sic)
_zaarayy_: Dono ko alag Mat kro 😭😭😭. - (sic)
Pooja_dhotre_867: bakwas serial shiiiiii😝😝😝😝 - (sic)
They Are Upset With Kartik’s Marriage Track!
Just__nikiiIn: ko bolo band krdoo show esee h rulana haii too yarrrr ab bs na bohot huaa abto kaira Ko Mila do had haii mtlbb. - (sic)
Sharmila.jain.35762: Noo kartik dusri shadi nhi kar sakt😭😭 - (sic)
Shruti Says The Serial Is Boring!
"Yaar its serial is wonna going boring..bahut tym ho gya ..may month say serial mae kartik naira ki ladai chal rhi aa..abhi tak issi ko gol gol ghae jaa rahe aan ...ab ton serial borimg hota jaa raha aa." - (sic)
Fans Are Fed Up Of Waiting For KaIra’s Milan!
Ashwinivadgave😭😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔💔: oh no kartik too dusri shadi karne wala hae plzzz kartik ase kese kar sakta hae plzz. - (sic)
Simmi_pooI: Am fed up just. What the hell is this yaar? When everything will be OK? - (sic)
They Don’t Want Kartik & Naira To Part Ways!
Safa.nawaz: Ab agr kartik ke shadi hogyi kisi or sy tou boss drama koi nai deikhyga! Why makers are making the story so typical!? :/ - (sic)
Medhialisha: Agar alag hona tha toh patchup kiu kia. - (sic)
Itzz_samreet: We dont wanna seprete kaira again we want to see them happy plzzz do kaira milan earlier and happily plzzzzz. - (sic)
A Few Fans Are Still Hopeful Of ‘KaIra Milan’!
Sagar.lakhani.752: I think Kartik and Aashi are doing drama so that Naira confesses her love with Kartik. Kartik knows that Naira wil never bear that her Kartik marries other woman. - (sic)
Madihanaaz29I think , ke jab Kartik ki shaadi hone waali hogi tb naira ki bimaari ka sach pta chala ga Kartik Ko then he will stop the wedding. - (sic)
