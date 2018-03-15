 »   »   » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Holi Special: The Goenkas Celebrate Holi; Dadi Surprises Naira!

Naira Excited To Celebrate Her First Holi With Goenka Family!

Meanwhile, the viewers will get to watch Goenka family celebrating Holi. This is first Holi for Naira post marriage at the Goenka house. Also, things have sorted between her and Kartik, so Naira is very much excited for the festival.

Dadi Warns Naira!

Unfortunately, when Naira is all set to play Holi, Dadi warns Naira. Dadi asks Naira not to play Holi as she hasn't played it in years. On hearing this, Naira gets sad.

Dadi Surprises Naira!

When the whole family is playing Holi, Dadi will surprise Naira by calling her out! She even asks her to apply colour. Naira will be hesitant and applies little colour on her face.

Naira Is Shocked!

But Dadi will shock Naira and the family members when she makes Naira pick handful of colour and smear it on Dadi's face! Naira will be shocked to see Dadi behaving like this as she herself had warned Naira from playing Holi.

The ‘Bhang’ Effect!

Wondering as to why Dadi is behaving so! Apparently, Dadi would have had 'bhang' and gets intoxicated. Well, we must thank 'bhang' as the whole family was happy celebrating Holi without any restrictions!