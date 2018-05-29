 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik Aka Mohsin Khan Reveals How His Character & Look Change Post Leap

Related Articles
- Latest TRP Ratings: Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Enters Top 5 Slot; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drops Down!
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Naira Gets Ragged At College, A New Hero Comes To Her Rescue!
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik-Naira Join Same College; Shubham’s Letter To Prove Naira Innocent
- Shivangi Joshi’s Birthday Party: Was Hina Khan Invited? Why Was Shweta Tiwari’s Husband Missing?
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Post Leap, Naira Will Be A Changed Person; Two New Actors Join The Show!
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Take Two Years Leap, Fresh Talent Will Be Added To The Cast!
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shivangi Joshi Had A Blast On Her Birthday With Mohsin Khan & Team
- Latest TRP Ratings: Colors TV & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Bounce Back To The Third Spot!
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Revamp! Naira Aka Shivangi Joshi Says There Will Be More Drama!
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Take A Leap & Undergo Revamp, Kartik & Naira To Part Ways!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Zee TV Retains Top Slot, Jennifer-Harshad’s Bepannaah Is Back At 10th Spot!
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Not Karan Mehra, But This Actor Was Chosen To Play Naitik Singhania!
Recently, the viewers witnessed a major change on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show not only took a two-year leap, but was also revamped! The show took a two-year leap and the characters and sets saw a few major changes.
The looks of the lead actors had changed and the set was also shifted to Mumbai (as Kartik and Naira parted ways, and Naira shifted to Mumbai with her father Naitik). We had already reported as to what Shivangi Joshi (Naira) had to say about her character and look, post leap. Now, the actor, Mohsin Khan (Kartik) reveals as to how his character and look changed post leap. Also, read what he has to say about his chemistry with Shivangi.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Leap
Regarding the show's revamp and leap, Mohsin was quoted by Mid-day as saying, "I feel it has been wonderfully done. As Rajan Shahi sir has always said this is God's own show, I feel that we are in good hands. I know that it's going to be a wonderful year."
How Kartik’s Character Changed With Time On The Show?
About the changes in his character and look, the actor said, "They have really worked on the look and have completely transformed it. Kartik started out as a man, who pretended to be a middle-class guy. I had to always wear shirts and behave like a middle-class boy."
Post Leap Drama
"Later on, it is revealed that he is actually the son of a millionaire. So, then you see him in suits. Right now, after two years, a lot has changed. He blames his wife for his brother's death and he is trying to deal with him."
Mohsin Is Loving His Character!
"He still loves his wife and his family. He has started drinking and you see him angrier than before. My character has changed for much and as an actor that is a great opportunity for me. I am really loving it."
Mohsin & Shivangi’s On-screen Chemistry
The on-screen chemistry between Mohsin and Shivangi has been stable and people are loving them as Kartik and Naira. Regarding the same the actor said, "I am grateful again that Shivangi and I got to work together."
The Actor Thanks Fans For Their Love
"People accepted Kartik and Naira instantly and loved them. We have always enjoyed working together. I am really grateful to everyone who has loved us. We often get messages on all social media platforms and I try to reply to as many as possible."
Star Plus REVAMPED! Alia Bhatt Introduces Viewers To The Shows, Here's The List Of New Shows
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.