 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik Aka Mohsin Khan Reveals How His Character & Look Change Post Leap

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Leap

Regarding the show's revamp and leap, Mohsin was quoted by Mid-day as saying, "I feel it has been wonderfully done. As Rajan Shahi sir has always said this is God's own show, I feel that we are in good hands. I know that it's going to be a wonderful year."

How Kartik’s Character Changed With Time On The Show?

About the changes in his character and look, the actor said, "They have really worked on the look and have completely transformed it. Kartik started out as a man, who pretended to be a middle-class guy. I had to always wear shirts and behave like a middle-class boy."

Post Leap Drama

"Later on, it is revealed that he is actually the son of a millionaire. So, then you see him in suits. Right now, after two years, a lot has changed. He blames his wife for his brother's death and he is trying to deal with him."

Mohsin Is Loving His Character!

"He still loves his wife and his family. He has started drinking and you see him angrier than before. My character has changed for much and as an actor that is a great opportunity for me. I am really loving it."

Mohsin & Shivangi’s On-screen Chemistry

The on-screen chemistry between Mohsin and Shivangi has been stable and people are loving them as Kartik and Naira. Regarding the same the actor said, "I am grateful again that Shivangi and I got to work together."

The Actor Thanks Fans For Their Love

"People accepted Kartik and Naira instantly and loved them. We have always enjoyed working together. I am really grateful to everyone who has loved us. We often get messages on all social media platforms and I try to reply to as many as possible."