 »   »   » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik-Naira Join Same College; Shubham’s Letter To Prove Naira Innocent

The much-awaited leap on Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was aired yesterday (May 21, 2018). Post two-year leap, many things changed on the show. Not just the looks of the actors, but their characters have also undergone major changes.
Kartik and Naira, who were head over heels in love with each other, are living separately. Naira has shifted to Mumbai with her father Naitik and Chitti (helper), while Kartik stays with his family, and completely hates Naira.
Kartik Starts Drinking!
Kartik has taken to drinking and doesn't show interest in family business. While Kartik's father and others want him to unite with Naira, Suvarna (who was supporting Naira) is also against her, after Shubham's death.
Kartik Becomes Violent
Kartik has become violent. He loses his cool, whenever someone reminds him of Naira. He doesn't want to see anything associated with Naira. He also breaks his television as the kids, Luv and Kush ask him to call Naira and patch up.
Naira Signs Legal Documents
On the other hand, Naira is seen lost in her own world. She tries to forget Kartik (by getting busy in her life), and move ahead in her life. She even signs the legal documents (may be divorce papers) that were signed by Kartik and sent by Kriti.
Naira Decides To Join College
While Naira decides to join a college to continue her studies, Kartik's father (who gets to know that Naira is in Mumbai) suggests Kartik to take up the new project and move to Mumbai. So that Kartik and Naira meet and clear their misunderstanding.
Dadi Concerned About Kriti
At the Singhania house, Dadi is concerned about Kriti as she has stopped going to her (Goenka) house. Dadi asks Naksh and Devyani to ask Kriti not to disassociate from her ‘maika'!
Naksh Blames Naira For Misunderstanding!
Devyani starts arguing that they (Goenkas) threw naira out, even though it is not her mistake. Kriti has been trying to make them understand, but in vain. Naksh, who always supported Naira, tells them that even his sister never tried to explain herself to them.
YRKKH SPOILER: Kartik & Naira Join The Same College
In the upcoming episodes, Kartik and Naira join the same college (Kartik for his project, while Naira for studies). It is being said that Naira makes a (male) friend in the college.
Kartik & Naira’s Nok-Jhoks!
Seeing them together, Kartik gets jealous. The viewers will get to watch a lot of nok-jhoks between Kartik and Naira. It is also being said that they will finally kiss and make up in the coming days (but we are sure it will take time)!
Kaira Reunion
After Kaira's reunion, it will not be easy for Kartik and Naira, as Goenkas angst will continue and they (especially, Naira), will face tough time!
Shubham’s Letter
It has to be recalled that Shubham had begged Naira not to inform their family members about his drug addiction as he wanted to confess it himself! According to the latest spoiler, Shubham, who died because of drugs overdose, would have written a letter.
His Letter To Prove Naira Innocent!
Apparently, in the letter he would have mentioned as to how Naira found out about his drug addiction and threatened to tell his family. He would also have mentioned in the letter that he had begged Naira not to tell anybody about his addiction as he has decided to come clean to the family himself after Kartik's birthday party.
Will The Family Find Shubham’s Letter?
Shubham's letter will prove major role in patching up Naira and Goenkas. But the question is, will the family find it? After reading the letter, will their misunderstanding get clarified and accept Naira? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.
