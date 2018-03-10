 »   »   » YRKKH SPOILER: Kartik & Naira To Recreate Salman-Kat’s Dil Diyan Gallan; New Entry To Bring Twists!

Kartik & Naira’s First Wedding Anniversary

Kartik and Naira will be seen celebrating their first wedding anniversary in Rishikesh. The lovebirds will be seen indulging in some playful time amidst the snow.

Kartik & Naira To Recreate Salman & Kat’s Dil Diyan Gallan

The duo will be seen throwing snow at each other and having fun. They will also be seen spending some romantic time together and recreating Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's song ‘Dil Diyan Gallan' from Tiger Zinda Hai.

KaIra Romance In Rishikesh

Naira looked beautiful in a lavender coloured dress, while Mohsin donned casual blue coloured thermal wear. Talking about her experience of shooting in Rishikesh, Shivangi was quoted by TOI as saying, "The experience was great. I am from Uttarakhand, Dehradun. In my childhood, I used to visit Hrishikesh and take a dip in the Ganga."

Shivangi Joshi Shares Experience Of Shooting In Rishikesh

She further added, "This time in Rishikesh, we did rafting and there was a sequence where we are doing this adventure sport called flying fox. I loved it and we did many new things together."

New Entry To Bring Twist On The Show!

Meanwhile, there are reports that there will be an entry of a new antagonist on the show. Apparently, Gaurav Mukesh, who was seen on Suhani Si Ek Ladki, will enter the show as Rahul.

Gaurav Mukesh, The New Villain

Rahul will be bringing new twists on the show. It is being said that the actor has already started shooting for the show. He was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "This is the first time I'm doing a negative role, which is the primary reason why I picked this show, since I'm very picky and choosy with shows. I'm excited about it."