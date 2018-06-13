English
Are Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mohsin Khan & Shivangi Joshi Ignoring Each Other?

    Recently, Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's cast and crew celebrated Iftaar together at a location nearby their sets in Mumbai.

    Apart from the YRKKH team, Mohsin Khan's parents too, joined them for the celebration. Shivangi Joshi was seen sitting next to Mohsin and his family members. Mohsin was elated as Shivangi and his family were celebrating Iftaar together.

    Shivangi & Mohsin Celebrate Iftaar Together

    Shivangi was quoted by TOI as saying, "I am loving it because Mohsin's family is celebrating Iftaar with me. Mohsin's mother and sister are looking beautiful." (Image Source: Instagram)

    All Is Not Well Between Shivangi & Mohsin?

    But, it was evident from the pictures that there was some sort of disconnect between Shivangi and Mohsin as they looked all tensed! Spotboye report suggests that all is not well between the couple! (Image Source: Instagram)

    ‘Some Sort Of Disconnect Between The Couple’

    A source on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was quoted by the website as saying, "There is some sort of disconnect between Shivangi and Mohsin." The couple has been dating each other for quite some time now. (Image Source: Instagram)

    Tension Between The Couple

    The source further added, "They are not as warm with each other, as they used to be. It seems like some tension is simmering between the two." (Image Source: Instagram)

    Mohsin On His Chemistry With Shivangi

    Regarding their chemistry, Mohsin had earlier said, "I am grateful again that Shivangi and I got to work together. We have always enjoyed working together. I am really grateful to everyone who has loved us."

    Shivangi Celebrated Her Birthday With Her BF!

    Recently, Shivangi celebrated her birthday with boyfriend Mohsin Khan and YRKKH team. The couple was also seen happily dancing together.

    But, now these rumours of differences between them will indeed shock KaIra fans. We just hope the couple sorts out issues soon!

