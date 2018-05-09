 »   »   » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Not Karan Mehra, But This Actor Was Chosen To Play Naitik Singhania!

Karan Mehra Was Not The Ideal Choice For The Role Of Naitik Singhania!

The director turned producer Rajan Shahi revealed to Tellychakkar that the first choice for playing the role of Naitik opposite Hina Khan was not Karan Mehra but Karan Tacker!

Karan Tacker Was The First Choice For Playing Naitik!

Rajan was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Karan (Tacker) had signed the contract with us. We were a day away from the shoot of the promo when the lad said that he has cold feet about the project."

Karan Tacker Was Sceptical

"On confronting Karan, he said that he was quite excited to be a part of the show initially but was later sceptical. We are in good terms and I respect the fact that Karan shared what the genuine reason for dropping the offer."

Tacker Refused To Be Part Of The Show & The Producer Chose Karan Mehra

The producer further added, "Karan refused to be a part of the show a day and a half prior to shooting the promo. I needed to hunt for a new face on immediate basis. I accidentally met Karan Mehra, a real life replica of my fictitious character Naitik."