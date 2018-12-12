 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Parul Chauhan Gets Hitched; Shivangi & Rajan Shahi Attend The Wedding!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Parul Chauhan, who is known for being a part of shows like Bidaai and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai got married to her longtime boyfriend Chirag Thakkar, this morning (December 12). The wedding was attended by close friends Shivangi Joshi, Sachin Tyagi, Sameer Onkar and others. Bidaai and Yeh Rishta Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi also attended the wedding. Post wedding the couple will be hosting two wedding receptions - one at her hometown Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh and another in Mumbai for the industry friends.
Check out a few pictures from Parul and Chirag's wedding.
Parul & Chirag Hitched!
Apparently, Parul and Chirag's wedding took place in a Sri Sri Radha Gopinath Temple in Girgaun. Parul looked beautiful in a maroon velvet veil and shining crown.
Parul & Chirag Wedding Picture
Parul wore a heavy Jadau necklace with her Benarasi sari. Apparently, the sari was given by her maternal uncle. Chirag made a perfect groom in an ivory sherwani a maroon velvet shawl with a dazzling emerald necklace.
Shivangi Joshi & Rajan Shahi Attend The Wedding
Paul and Chirag got hitched in a traditional ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family members. Parul's YRKKH co-actor Shivangi Joshi and producer Rajan Shahi were seen posing with the bride and groom.
Rutika Writes...
Rutika Malaviya shared a picture of the couple and wrote, "Congratulations my dear @chirag.thakkar12345 & @parulchauhan19 for the wedding!! So happy for both of you!!! Blessed souls!!! ❤️❤️❤️#dostkishaadi." - (sic)
