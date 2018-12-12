 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Parul Chauhan Gets Hitched; Shivangi & Rajan Shahi Attend The Wedding!

Parul & Chirag Hitched!

Apparently, Parul and Chirag's wedding took place in a Sri Sri Radha Gopinath Temple in Girgaun. Parul looked beautiful in a maroon velvet veil and shining crown.

Parul & Chirag Wedding Picture

Parul wore a heavy Jadau necklace with her Benarasi sari. Apparently, the sari was given by her maternal uncle. Chirag made a perfect groom in an ivory sherwani a maroon velvet shawl with a dazzling emerald necklace.

Shivangi Joshi & Rajan Shahi Attend The Wedding

Paul and Chirag got hitched in a traditional ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family members. Parul's YRKKH co-actor Shivangi Joshi and producer Rajan Shahi were seen posing with the bride and groom.

Rutika Writes...

Rutika Malaviya shared a picture of the couple and wrote, "Congratulations my dear @chirag.thakkar12345 & @parulchauhan19 for the wedding!! So happy for both of you!!! Blessed souls!!! ❤️❤️❤️#dostkishaadi." - (sic)