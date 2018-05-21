 »   »   » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Post Leap, Naira Will Be A Changed Person; Two New Actors Join The Show!

Related Articles
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be taking a 2-year leap today (May 21, 2018). Post leap, the viewers will witness major changes on the show in terms of story, cast and the sets.
As we reported, Naira and Kartik will part ways post Shubham's death. She will be shifting to Mumbai with her father and continue her studies.
Vibhavari Pradhan To Enter The Show
According to the latest report, post 2-year leap, the viewers will witness two new entries on the show. Popular Marathi actress, Vibhavari Pradhan will be entering the show.
Vibhavari’s Character
She will be seen playing the role of Naira's neighbour. Vibhavari's character will be extremely helpful. She will be seen helping Naira set up her new life in Mumbai.
Vibhavari’s Character Will Add To The Fun
Iwmbuzz.com report suggests, "Vibhavari's character will be part of Naira's family setup, which has now shifted base from Jaipur to Mumbai. Vibhavari's character will add to the fun and entertainment value is what we have gotten to understand."
Ankit Raizada To Enter The Show
Another new entry on the show is, Ankit Raizada, who was seen in Zee TV's show, Jodhaa Akbar as Man Singh. He will be seen as Naira's college friend on the show. Apparently, the new track will focus on their new equation.
Naira Is A Changed Person
On the other hand, Naira will be seen in a different avatar! The viewers will not get to watch the old bubbly Naira. Post leap, Naira will be seen composed and mature.
About The Leap
Regarding her character and leap, Shivangi was quoted by India-forums as saying, "It feels like a new show now. My character has changed a lot. It has completely transformed. For me, this (her character) is different. I have never done anything like this. I love playing her and it is like a challenge for me."
Naira’s Character
She adds, "My character, before the leap, was like me. But now it is the complete opposite. It is challenging for me and quite difficult too. I thought it will be easy, but it isn't. However, I am loving it!"
Naira’s Looks
Regarding her looks, the actress said, "My look has changed and I am loving this new look more. It's very casual and I am very comfortable."
