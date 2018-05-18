 »   »   » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Revamp! Naira Aka Shivangi Joshi Says There Will Be More Drama!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Leap

This is one of the major leaps happening on the show. The most awaited leap was the introduction of Naira in Rishikesh, and the next one was the Cape Town leap.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Revamp

Talking to India-forums about the revamp of the show, the actress said, "It is going to be new, and different, and very exciting. There will be drama, inner emotions, and everything else."

Viewers Will Witness More Drama & Emotions, Post Leap

She further added, "The viewers are going to love the episodes, and we are super busy shooting for them currently, so yes, there's a lot that the viewers will get to witness."

Kartik & Naira Complete Two Years Of Togetherness On Screen!

Meanwhile, Mohsin has completed two years of shooting on the show, and the characters Kartik & Naira have completed two years of togetherness on screen.

Mohsin Completes Two Years Of Shooting On YRKKH

Posting a picture, Mohsin wrote, "Kartiks Surprise bday and completing 2 Years shooting in Yeh rishta !!! Mashallah time flew... #kaira to complete 2 years on 18th May inshallah." - (sic)

Mohsin Wishes Shivangi

The actor also wished Shivangi Joshi, advance happy birthday (the actress is celebrating her birthday today i.e., May 18) and wished his fans Ramadan mubarak! The actor wrote, "Advance mai Happy Bday to this Beautiful girl...May Lord give u much more Success. God bless Always!!! Chand Mubaarak and Ramzaan mubaarak to all." - (sic)

#2yearsofKaira

Sharing a throwback picture, the actor further wrote, "It was during this blessed time 2 years back we started with Yeh rishta Mashallah. Time Certainly Flew !!! #2yearsofKaira Tb to #greece." - (sic)

Shivangi & Mohsin On screen Camaraderie & Chemistry

When Shivangi was asked about her on her on screen camaraderie and chemistry with Mohsin Khan, she told Pinkvilla, "Mohsin and I help each other a lot during scenes and we make sure to rehearse and get it right so that the onscreen understanding replicates."

‘Mohsin Is Very Sweet And Caring On Sets Too’

She further said, "He is a very supportive co-star and a good actor. We both work equally hard to make sure the chemistry comes out right on the show. He is very sweet and caring on sets too."