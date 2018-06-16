 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rohan Mehra Lashes Out At Airline For Abusing His Female Co-Passenger!

Rohan Mehra Lashes Out At Airline

Rohan shared a video and wrote, "It was 3 am in the morning! We were very much on time! Such a horrible management and staff of @airindiain Purposely they delayed our check in since their flight was over booked! How could they overbook when our tickets were already prebooked?@jayantsinha @DelhiAirport shame." - (sic)

The Actor Narrates The Unfortunate Incident

When Rohan was asked about the incident, he told Spotboye, "We were coming back from South Korea and we had our flights booked from Delhi to Mumbai (3:50 am). Also, they issued our boarding passes at 2:50 am for 3:50 am flight. We were 6 people." - (sic)

Their Flight Was Overbooked!

"And then they suddenly said only 3 of you can go as our flight is overbooked. We told them but our tickets were pre-booked, how can you issue tickets (over book) to others? No answer was given." - (sic)

The Duty Manager Of The Airline Misbehaves & Abuses His Lady Co-passenger

"Their duty manager came and started abusing one of the lady (media personality) travelling with us and snatched her phone as she was trying to record video of their abusive behaviour. We went and filed a police complaint against them. It was damn annoying as they misbehaved with a lady." - (sic)

Charul Malik

Sharing another video, Charul Malik (editor and anchor) wrote, "Shameful Air India. Really disappointed with GagandeepSingh and his careless staff . We missed our flight only because of their carelessness... Touched a woman snatched my phone! Proof is in the cctv @Delhipolice @JayantSinha @Delhiairport @airindiain Can somebody help." - (sic)

‘Spent Whole Night On Airport’

She further wrote, "Air India is hopeless. Spent whole night on airport because of Air India Staff who said you cant fly as our flight is overbooked. Whats the point of getting prebooking done.My phone was snatched abused." - (sic)