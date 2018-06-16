 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rohan Mehra Lashes Out At Airline For Abusing His Female Co-Passenger!

Related Articles
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohan Mehra and his girlfriend Kanchi Singh were recently in South Korea, holidaying together for tourism promotion. The actors had also shared pictures on their social networking sites. Going by the pictures it looked like the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors had a gala time in South Korea.
But their trip ended on a sour note! On their way back home to Mumbai from South Korea, the couple faced an unfortunate incident with an airline, which left them fuming!
Rohan Mehra Lashes Out At Airline
Rohan shared a video and wrote, "It was 3 am in the morning! We were very much on time! Such a horrible management and staff of @airindiain Purposely they delayed our check in since their flight was over booked! How could they overbook when our tickets were already prebooked?@jayantsinha @DelhiAirport shame." - (sic)
The Actor Narrates The Unfortunate Incident
When Rohan was asked about the incident, he told Spotboye, "We were coming back from South Korea and we had our flights booked from Delhi to Mumbai (3:50 am). Also, they issued our boarding passes at 2:50 am for 3:50 am flight. We were 6 people." - (sic)
Their Flight Was Overbooked!
"And then they suddenly said only 3 of you can go as our flight is overbooked. We told them but our tickets were pre-booked, how can you issue tickets (over book) to others? No answer was given." - (sic)
The Duty Manager Of The Airline Misbehaves & Abuses His Lady Co-passenger
"Their duty manager came and started abusing one of the lady (media personality) travelling with us and snatched her phone as she was trying to record video of their abusive behaviour. We went and filed a police complaint against them. It was damn annoying as they misbehaved with a lady." - (sic)
Charul Malik
Sharing another video, Charul Malik (editor and anchor) wrote, "Shameful Air India. Really disappointed with GagandeepSingh and his careless staff . We missed our flight only because of their carelessness... Touched a woman snatched my phone! Proof is in the cctv @Delhipolice @JayantSinha @Delhiairport @airindiain Can somebody help." - (sic)
‘Spent Whole Night On Airport’
She further wrote, "Air India is hopeless. Spent whole night on airport because of Air India Staff who said you cant fly as our flight is overbooked. Whats the point of getting prebooking done.My phone was snatched abused." - (sic)
Apparently, an FIR has been lodged. It has to be seen what action will be taken and how the airline react.
(Images Source: Instagram)
