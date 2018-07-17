 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi Clarifies The Rumours Of The Show Going Off Air!

YRKKH’s NOT Going Off Air!

One of the fans asked whether "YRKKH is ending in the month of January." (sic). To which, the actress replied, "Nooo... It's not."(sic). Well, this must have put a rest to the rumours of the show going off air!

Shivangi Answers Questions Related To Mohsin!

The actress was also asked about her boyfriend Mohsin's favourites! Read questions & Shivangi's reply:

Fan: Mohsin's favourite color?

Shivangi: Blue

Fan: The best thing abt mohsin?

Shivangi: Our bond

Shivangi Calls Mohsin, A Superman!

Fan: One word for mohsin?

Shivangi: Superman

Fan: Ur nickname which is given by mohsin

Shivangi: Shivi

Fan: You love kartik.

Shivangi: I do. I'm a big Kaira fan...

Favourite Hero Of Shivangi Is Mohsin!

Fan: Favourite hero

Shivangi: @khan_mohsinkhan

Fan: Ranveer Singh or Mohsin Khan?

Shivangi: Mohsin Khan & Ranbir Kapoor

YRKKH Is Best Thing That Happened To Shivangi!

When a fan asked what her feelings for the show are, the actress said, "YRKKH is the best thing ever happened to me." She even thanked fans who loved their jodi!

Fans Ask Mohsin To Describe Kaira In One Word...

On the other hand, Mohsin too, had a chat with his fans! When a fan asked to describe kaira in one word, the actor answered that they are ‘soulmates'. The actor also revealed his favourite scene and songs that they (he and Shivangi) shot in YRKKH.