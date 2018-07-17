 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi Clarifies The Rumours Of The Show Going Off Air!

Related Articles
Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been entertaining the viewers for more than nine years now! Recently, it was speculated that the show is wrapping up in January next year (2019). There were also rumours that all is not well between the lead actors of the show, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. But both Shivangi and Mohsin, who had a chat with their fans on Instagram, have put an end to all the rumours!
During 'ask a question' session on Instagram, Shivangi answered questions related to the show and her boyfriend and co-actor, Mohsin Khan.
YRKKH’s NOT Going Off Air!
One of the fans asked whether "YRKKH is ending in the month of January." (sic). To which, the actress replied, "Nooo... It's not."(sic). Well, this must have put a rest to the rumours of the show going off air!
Shivangi Answers Questions Related To Mohsin!
The actress was also asked about her boyfriend Mohsin's favourites! Read questions & Shivangi's reply:
Fan: Mohsin's favourite color?
Shivangi: Blue
Fan: The best thing abt mohsin?
Shivangi: Our bond
Shivangi Calls Mohsin, A Superman!
Fan: One word for mohsin?
Shivangi: Superman
Fan: Ur nickname which is given by mohsin
Shivangi: Shivi
Fan: You love kartik.
Shivangi: I do. I'm a big Kaira fan...
Favourite Hero Of Shivangi Is Mohsin!
Fan: Favourite hero
Shivangi: @khan_mohsinkhan
Fan: Ranveer Singh or Mohsin Khan?
Shivangi: Mohsin Khan & Ranbir Kapoor
YRKKH Is Best Thing That Happened To Shivangi!
When a fan asked what her feelings for the show are, the actress said, "YRKKH is the best thing ever happened to me." She even thanked fans who loved their jodi!
Fans Ask Mohsin To Describe Kaira In One Word...
On the other hand, Mohsin too, had a chat with his fans! When a fan asked to describe kaira in one word, the actor answered that they are ‘soulmates'. The actor also revealed his favourite scene and songs that they (he and Shivangi) shot in YRKKH.
The way both the actors have answered questions about each other, we are sure that all is well between them.
