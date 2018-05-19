 »   »   » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shivangi Joshi Had A Blast On Her Birthday With Mohsin Khan & Team

Shivangi Birthday Party

Shivangi looked beautiful in a pink dress on her special day with a floral hair band, while her boyfriend, Mohsin wore a contrasting blue-white shirt and jeans.

Cake Cutting Ceremony

The actress cut a three tier cake with an edible figurine of a ‘supergirl'. She also fed the cake to her boyfriend, Mohsin and other team members.

Shivangi & Mohsin Dance

Not just that, the actress was seen dancing with Mohsin for Bollywood's popular numbers, which we are sure, their fans would love to watch (check the video at the end of the slider). They looked cute together.

Shivangi, Mohsin & Vikas

Shivangi's other co-actor (from Beintehaa), Vikas Grover was present at the bash. He played the role of boyfriend and husband on the show Beintehaa. The actor was seen posing with Shivangi and Mohsin.

Mohena Singh & YRKKH Team With Birthday Girl

Her YRKKH co-actress, Mohena Singh shared a picture from the party and wrote, "With the Special girl of the evening , The Birthday girl 👸 @shivangijoshi18 Accompanied by the pretty girls @parulchauhan19 @tia.gandwani #aboutlastnight #happybirthday #cute #birthdaygirl."

Shivangi's Birthday Plans

Regarding her birthday plans, Shivangi had told Pinkvilla, "I will ring it with my family, my cousins are also here. We will have a family party and then the next day, I will celebrate with my friends, co-actors and loved ones."

Shivangi Gets Excited About Celebrating Birthdays

The actress told the entertainment portal, "I am a person who loves and gets very excited about celebrating birthdays. That is one day when you receive extra pampering from your family and friends. I enjoy that and I think it is my age to enjoy these times. And, obviously, on birthdays, one's birthday dress is very important."

Best Birthday Gift

When asked as to which birthday present was the best, she said, "I feel all presents are very special, even if it's a toffee, it is very special. All my birthdays have been very special to me as my family makes sure to make me feel loved that day."

Shivangi's Special Birthday

"Also, I always work on my birthday. So the one special to me recently would be in 2016 when I was in Rishikesh. I had started shooting for Yeh Rishta then and I feel it was very special because it felt like a new beginning. Also, I am from Rishikesh so it felt like we have gone especially there to ring in my day."