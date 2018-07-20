 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi, Mohsin & Others Have A Blast At Mohena’s Birthday Party

Related Articles
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the popular shows on Star Plus. The team share good rapport on and off screen, which is evident on special occasions that the actors celebrate. A few days ago, we saw as to how the team enjoyed at Shivangi Joshi's birthday party and also during Iftaar party. Recently, Mohena Singh turned a year older and her birthday celebration was a grand affair! The actress looked stunning in a white and maroon outfit at her birthday bash.
YRKKH team and other close friends of Mohena attended the grand birthday bash! Going by the pictures, we can say that the birthday girl and her guests had a blast at the party. Take a look.
Mohena’s Grand Birthday Party
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team, Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Sachin Tyagi, Vishal Singh, Parul Chauhan, Rishi Dev, Garav Wadhwa, Shilpa Raizada and others were present at the party. The team wore black and white outfits at her birthday.
Shivangi & Mohsin
At the party, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan were seen twinning in black outfits, while buddies Rishi and Gaurav were seen in white outfits. Gaurav Wadhwa, who played the role of Shubham on the show, shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram account and wrote, "Happy birthday MO 😍😘😍😘😍😘😍😘 I am so lucky to have a special friend like you." - (sic)
Shivangi & Mohena
Shivangi shared a cute picture snapped with her co-actress and friend, Mohena on her Instagram story and captioned it, "@mohenakumari Happy birthday. May the year ahead grant you all that you wish for and more here's to a healthy and wonderful year ahead." - (sic)
Gaurav & Mohena
He further wrote, "May all your wishes and hopes come true.Keep dancing,keep acting,keep spreading love with your smile. We both are always there for you (and we mean it)..enjoy your day... HAPPY BIRTHDAY MO 😍🤗🤗🤗😊." - (sic)
YRKKH Actors At Mohena’s Birthday Party
Rishi Dev shared a picture and wrote, "Was at MO's Birthday Bash but MO was missing! So thought why not Momo 🤣." - (sic). Shivangi Joshi too, shared the same picture on her instagram story.
Rishi, Mohena & Gaurav
Sharing a picture snapped with the birthday girl Mohena Singh, Rishi wrote, "Happy Birthday my Cutie Pie @mohenakumari." - (sic). Mohena and Rishi play a couple - Naksh and Kriti on YRKKH.
(Images Source: Instagram)
