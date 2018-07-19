 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara & Shubham’s Cases Reopened; Anmol & Mansi To Take Extreme Step!

Kartik & Naira In Temple

In the upcoming episode, Kartik and Naira will be seen visiting the same temple (in Udaipur) co-incidentally. People will be seen doing arati and the temple will be crowded.

KaIra Get Closer

Kartik will be shocked to see Naira in the temple. The crowd pushes Kartik and Naira closer. The couple will be seen hugging each other. While they hug, Kartik's ‘tilak' gets imprinted on Naira's hairline as sindoor.

Naira Gets Emotional

Naira gets emotional seeing Kartik and leaves the temple. Devyani sees kumkum on Naira's forehead and she tries to remove it. Apparently, Devyani is not aware as to what happened between Kartik and Naira in the temple!

Akshara & Shubham’s Cases Get Reopened

According to a spoiler, Mansi gets insulted by Singhanias as they will blame her for Akasha's death. This will leave her shocked. On the other hand, Goenkas will blame Naira for Shubham's death. While Naira gets acquitted for Shubham's death, Mansi will be held guilty for Akshara's murder.

Singhanias & Goenkas Reject Anmol & Mansi's Alliance

Because of the messy situation, Singhanias and Goenkas reject Anmol and Mansi's alliance. The couple is shattered as Kartik and Naira also do not help them. They are left with no hopes.

Anmol and Mansi Decide To Commit Suicide!

Some spoilers also suggest that Anmol and Mansi decide to end their lives as they can't live together. Kartik and Naira find their suicide notes and are shocked. They decide to save them and promise them that they shall convince the family for the marriage!