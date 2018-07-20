English
 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara & Shubham's Cases Reopened; Anmol & Mansi To Take Extreme Step!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara & Shubham’s Cases Reopened; Anmol & Mansi To Take Extreme Step!

Posted By:
    The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are keeping the viewers glued to the show with Naira and Kartik's divorce track! In the previous episode, we saw as to how after Kartik left to Udaipur, Naira too returns to her place and gets emotional on seeing Bhabimaa and Devyaani. On the other hand, Suwarna arranges for a lawyer, while Kartik calls Naira and tells her that she too, should hire a lawyer. Naira gets sad and cries seeing her mother's (Akshara) photo.

    Simultaneously, the viewers will also get to watch Mansi and Anmol's love story, which will eventually bring Kartik and Naira closer. Mansi and Anmol tell Naira and Kartik to help them in convincing their respective families as they have found their love (they don't reveal each other's name). Wondering how this will happen? Keep reading!

    Kartik & Naira In Temple

    In the upcoming episode, Kartik and Naira will be seen visiting the same temple (in Udaipur) co-incidentally. People will be seen doing arati and the temple will be crowded.

    KaIra Get Closer

    Kartik will be shocked to see Naira in the temple. The crowd pushes Kartik and Naira closer. The couple will be seen hugging each other. While they hug, Kartik's ‘tilak' gets imprinted on Naira's hairline as sindoor.

    Naira Gets Emotional

    Naira gets emotional seeing Kartik and leaves the temple. Devyani sees kumkum on Naira's forehead and she tries to remove it. Apparently, Devyani is not aware as to what happened between Kartik and Naira in the temple!

    Akshara & Shubham’s Cases Get Reopened

    According to a spoiler, Mansi gets insulted by Singhanias as they will blame her for Akshara's death. This will leave her shocked. On the other hand, Goenkas will blame Naira for Shubham's death. While Naira gets acquitted for Shubham's death, Mansi will be held guilty for Akshara's murder.

    Singhanias & Goenkas Reject Anmol & Mansi's Alliance

    Because of the messy situation, Singhanias and Goenkas reject Anmol and Mansi's alliance. The couple is shattered as Kartik and Naira also do not help them. They are left with no hope.

    Anmol & Mansi Decide To Commit Suicide!

    Some spoilers also suggest that Anmol and Mansi decide to end their lives as they can't live together. Kartik and Naira find their suicide notes and are shocked. They decide to save them and promise them that they shall convince the family for the marriage!

