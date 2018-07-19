 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara & Shubham’s Cases Reopened; Anmol & Mansi To Take Extreme Step!

Related Articles
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi Clarifies The Rumours Of The Show Going Off Air!
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Re-entry & New Alliance To Bring Kartik & Naira Closer!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 3 Retains Top Slot; Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya Drop Down!
- Hina Khan Goes Backless In The Pool, The Pics Prove She’s A Fitness Freak!
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Suwarna Meets With An Accident; Kartik & Naira To Get Divorced!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Out Of TRP Race; Qayamat Ki Raat & Kaun Hai Get HUGE Opening
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Shocking! Kartik To Commit Suicide!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 3 Remains On Top Slot; Ishqbaaz & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drop Down
- Rajan Shahi On Bagging Awards For Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: There Is No One Bigger Than The Show
- Hina Khan Rocks Bikini Amidst The Trolls, Holidays With Beau Rocky Jaiswal In Goa!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 3 Retains Its First Spot, Silsila & Dus Ka Dum Enter The TRP Chart!
- Hina Khan Fans Will Have To Wait! The Actress Is Waiting For Performance-based Project!
The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are keeping the viewers glued to the show with Naira and Kartik's divorce track! In the previous episode, we saw as to how after Kartik left to Udaipur, Naira too returns to the place and gets emotional on seeing Bhabimaa and Devyaani. On the other hand, Suwarna arranges for a lawyer, while Kartik calls Naira and tells her that she too, should hire a lawyer. Naira gets sad and cries seeing her mother's (Akshara) photo.
Simultaneously, the viewers will also get to watch Mansi and Anmol's love story, which will eventually bring Kartik and Naira closer. Mansi and Anmol tell Naira and Kartik to help them in convincing their respective families as they have found their love (they don't reveal the name). Wondering how this will happen? Keep reading!
Kartik & Naira In Temple
In the upcoming episode, Kartik and Naira will be seen visiting the same temple (in Udaipur) co-incidentally. People will be seen doing arati and the temple will be crowded.
KaIra Get Closer
Kartik will be shocked to see Naira in the temple. The crowd pushes Kartik and Naira closer. The couple will be seen hugging each other. While they hug, Kartik's ‘tilak' gets imprinted on Naira's hairline as sindoor.
Naira Gets Emotional
Naira gets emotional seeing Kartik and leaves the temple. Devyani sees kumkum on Naira's forehead and she tries to remove it. Apparently, Devyani is not aware as to what happened between Kartik and Naira in the temple!
Akshara & Shubham’s Cases Get Reopened
According to a spoiler, Mansi gets insulted by Singhanias as they will blame her for Akasha's death. This will leave her shocked. On the other hand, Goenkas will blame Naira for Shubham's death. While Naira gets acquitted for Shubham's death, Mansi will be held guilty for Akshara's murder.
Singhanias & Goenkas Reject Anmol & Mansi's Alliance
Because of the messy situation, Singhanias and Goenkas reject Anmol and Mansi's alliance. The couple is shattered as Kartik and Naira also do not help them. They are left with no hopes.
Anmol and Mansi Decide To Commit Suicide!
Some spoilers also suggest that Anmol and Mansi decide to end their lives as they can't live together. Kartik and Naira find their suicide notes and are shocked. They decide to save them and promise them that they shall convince the family for the marriage!
Nazar Spoiler: Monalisa's Role To End Soon; Kalki Koechlin Not Playing Mahadayaan On The Show!