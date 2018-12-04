 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: What? Gayu To Become Surrogate Mother To Kartik & Naira’s Child!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are keeping the viewers hooked with the current track. In the show, the family members have come together to celebrate 'Rishton Ka Utsav' - Diwali celebrations. In the previous episode, we saw that Naira was worried thinking whether her decision of becoming a mother is right or not! She was seen asking for a sign from God, and just then Luv & Kush arrive with the idol of Laddoo Gopal. Naira called the doctor, who asks her to stay positive and informs her that he will get her reports checked with a gynaecologist.
Meanwhile, the arrangements for 'Parivaar Awards' are going on in the Goenka house. Luv and Kush call the family members to the main hall. The kids play an important role as they are the judges, who decide about the awards. Check out the upcoming twists on the show!
Parivaar Awards
In the upcoming episodes, the family members are happy receiving the awards. On the other hand, Nana gets into trouble as goons threaten him to sell the haveli. Naksh comes to Nana's rescue as he fights with the goons and give them a perfect answer - clarifying that they are not selling the haveli.
Gayu Is Upset!
While the families are happy and enjoying the celebration, Gayu is sad seeing the couples! She is upset that she couldn't find love. On the other hand, Samarth has realised his mistake and has got to know the importance of family.
Spoiler 1: Gayu & Samarth To Marry!
Many spoilers are doing the rounds regarding Gayu's track. One of the spoilers suggest that Samarth will start mingling with Gayu. Eventually, their friendship turns to love. Gayu and Samarth decide to marry, but they face lot of problems as their families do not approve their love.
Spoiler 2: Naira Cannot Become A Mother
According to another spoiler that is doing the rounds, Naira gets herself tested as she wants to have a baby. She starts planning for the same, unaware of her reports. The reports say that Naira cannot become a mother.
Dadi Upset; Brings Gayu & Kartik Closer!
Accidentally, Dadi gets to see Naira's reports! This upsets Dadi as she wants heir for her family. It is being said that Dadi will try to bring Gayu and Kartik closer!
Spoiler 3: Gayu Turns Surrogate Mother
Another spoiler suggests a surrogacy track! Since Naira cannot become mother, it is being said that Gayu steps in to rescue and becomes surrogate mother to Kartik and Naira's child. This apparently, will indirectly affect Kartik and Naira's relationship.
