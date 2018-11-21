 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Gayu To Be Seen In Bold Avatar; Is Kanchi Singh Returning To The Show?

Gayu Was In Love With Kartik

It has to be recalled that previously, Gayu was in love with Kartik. But she sacrificed her love for her sister Naira as she and Kartik loved each other immensely.

Gayu To Return In New & Bold Avatar

According to the latest report, Gayu will be back in a new and bold avatar. She will be seen too friendly with Kartik and Naira, and pretends to have forgotten her past. But she is back with a hidden motive! So, is Gayu latest villain in Kaira's love story?

Is Kanchi Singh Returning To The Show?

Many must be wondering whether Kanchi Singh, who played the role of Gayu, is back on the show! Well, the answer is no! When Spotboye got in touch with Kanchi regarding the same, she said, "No, I am not re-entering the show. Not even thought of being a part of it, again!

Kanchi Says YRKKH Is A Closed Chapter For Her!

She further added, "I got to know 2 -3 days back that the makers are getting back Gayu when fans started messaging me on my social media. But I just want to say that the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai chapter is over for me and I have moved on."

The Actress Has A Message For Her Fans

Meanwhile, Kanchi has a message for the fans who have been missing her on small screens. She says, "I am also missing my fans and for them, I am coming back very soon. In fact, I shall share that news in the next 2-3 days."

Who Will Play Gayu?

Then who will play Gayu on the show? Apparently, the makers haven't finalised any actor for Gayu's role yet. It is being said that the makers may rope in fresh face for Gayu's role!