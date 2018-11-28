 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Gayu Enters Goenka House; Has Connection With Samarth!

Kartik Worried

In the latest episodes, the elders were seen pressurising the newly married (Mansi and Ananya) for having kids. Ananya and Kartik are disturbed with the same and discuss with Naira and Naksh, respectively. Kartik tells Naksh that he doesn't want to put Naira's life in risk because of baby!

is Kartik Hiding Something?

According to the latest promo, Naira and other family members will be seen pressurising Kartik to plan for a baby, while Kartik refuses. Naira will be extremely upset with the same. This makes us wonder, whether Kartik hiding something from Naira and family?

KaIra Romance

According to the precap, Kartik and Naira will be seen having some romantic moments. Naira will be seen singing 'Kate nahi kathe' song, and Kartik will be surprised with Naira's gestures!

Gayu Enters!

While the duo will be dancing Gayu enters the scene. She bumps into Naira and Kartik will be seen holding both Gayu and Naira. Naira and Kartik are surprised to see Gayu. They hug and greet her.

Gayu Has Connection With Samarth?

According to the latest spoiler, Gayu has connection with Samarth! Apparently, Gayu and Samarth will fall in love, which creates a lot of trouble to Kartik and Naira. To know how, we will have to watch the upcoming episodes.