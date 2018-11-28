 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Gayu Enters Goenka House; Has Connection With Samarth!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Madhya Pradesh Elections 2018 LIVE: Polling Ends; Officials Say 65.5 Per Cent Votes Cast
-
- Hockey World Cup 2018: India Vs South Africa Live Updates
- Weird Wikipedia Pages That You Should Know About
- Samsung FEST: Discounts And Cashback Offers On Smartphones
- Top-Selling Bikes In India — October 2018
- SBI Increases Fixed Deposit Interest Rates
- Dwayne Johnson To Attend Priyanka-Nick's Jodhpur Wedding
- The Secret Destination Of Tiswadi In Goa
The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are leaving no stones unturned to get the show back to the top slot on the TRP chart. As revealed earlier, the old cast (Maheshwari family) will be seen together with Singhanias and Goenkas celebrating Diwali. The reunion has been titled as 'Rishton Ka Utsav'. In the recent episode, we saw how the family members initially had a heated argument, as Kartik's Dadi was not ready for the reunion. She felt that her daily activities will get disturbed because of the same. But later, Kartik manages the situation.
The family members have a gala time and are seen playing 'antakshari'. But there is no fun without suspense in the celebrations! Check out the upcoming twists on the show.
Kartik Worried
In the latest episodes, the elders were seen pressurising the newly married (Mansi and Ananya) for having kids. Ananya and Kartik are disturbed with the same and discuss with Naira and Naksh, respectively. Kartik tells Naksh that he doesn't want to put Naira's life in risk because of baby!
is Kartik Hiding Something?
According to the latest promo, Naira and other family members will be seen pressurising Kartik to plan for a baby, while Kartik refuses. Naira will be extremely upset with the same. This makes us wonder, whether Kartik hiding something from Naira and family?
KaIra Romance
According to the precap, Kartik and Naira will be seen having some romantic moments. Naira will be seen singing 'Kate nahi kathe' song, and Kartik will be surprised with Naira's gestures!
Gayu Enters!
While the duo will be dancing Gayu enters the scene. She bumps into Naira and Kartik will be seen holding both Gayu and Naira. Naira and Kartik are surprised to see Gayu. They hug and greet her.
Gayu Has Connection With Samarth?
According to the latest spoiler, Gayu has connection with Samarth! Apparently, Gayu and Samarth will fall in love, which creates a lot of trouble to Kartik and Naira. To know how, we will have to watch the upcoming episodes.
Most Read: Not A Prank! Rakhi Sawant To Marry Deepak Kalal This December In Los Angeles; Shahrukh & Karan Johar To Attend!