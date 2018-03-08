 »   »   » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Kartik Is In Danger; Will Naira Rescue Kartik?

Kartik In Danger!

Meanwhile, Kartik is attacked by the goon on the head with a rod and falls unconscious. Naira rushes to find Kartik, but finds his slippers and worries. Naitik and Manish too, rush to rescue Kartik.

Kartik Buried Under The Snow!

The goon hides Kartik's body under the snow and assures Guruji that no one can find him. Somehow, Naira finds Kartik's footprints on the snow. She finds a rope and pulls it up. She is shocked to find Kartik under the snow.

Naira Rescues Kartik

Naira rescues Kartik and calls out for help, but no one will be available. Naira then kisses Kartik and cry out loud for him! Kartik then gains consciousness and both hug each other.

Naira In ‘Pahadi’ Look

Also, Kartik and Naira will be seen celebrating their wedding anniversary in Rishikesh. In one of the sequences, Naira will be seen donning a 'pahadi' look. She will be seen dancing with the other ladies.

Naira To Impress Kartik

Looks like the couple didn't reunite even after the previous (kids kidnap) incident as Naira is seen impressing and apologising to Kartik. Meanwhile, Kartik is stunned seeing Naira in different avatar.