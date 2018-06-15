 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kunal Plans To Take Revenge On Kartik; Naira Comes To Kartik’s Rescue!

Related Articles
The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are keeping the audiences glued with the latest track. The upcoming track focuses on Naira and Kartik's reunion and viewers are eager to know as to how and when their favourite jodi will be reunited.
It is known to all that Kunal is trying to woo Naira. But, she won't give him any attention. Kunal gets to know that Naira is married and warns her that if she doesn't dance with him, he would reveal the truth in the college! Initially, Naira gets scared but later she ignores him!
Kartik-Naira As Veeru-Basanti
During the fresher's party, the principal requests Naira and Kartik to dance or at least enact a scene, as they are dressed like Basanti and Veeru. KaIra will be seen recreating Hema Malini and Dharmendra's iconic scene from Sholay. During a scene, both of them get closer!
Naira Gets Insulted
In the second round (the first round was the dance/skit), while Naria will be giving a speech, Kunal and his friends throws papers on her, which has her picture on it and ‘call me bhabhiji' written on it. She gives it back to those who try to insult her.
Kartik & Naira Argue
Naira's speech impresses the students, but not Kartik. He gets hurt and feels Naira has moved on in her life. Kartik is annoyed with Naira and lashes out at her saying that she has got sympathy from the college! Both Kartik and Naira will be seen having a heated argument.
Dadi & Kartik Honour Naira!
On the other hand, the Fresher Of The Year 2018 will be awarded to Naira. Dadi will be special guest at the event. She will be seen crowning Naira, and Kartik too, will be honouring her.
Kunal On Revenge Mode
Meanwhile, it has to be recalled that Kunal had also lost wrestling competition to Kartik. And now, seeing Kartik and Naira closer during the fresher's party, Kunal gets jealous. He gets on a revenge mode.
KaIra Come Closer!
According to the latest spoiler, Kunal decides to teach Kartik, a lesson. Naira gets to know this. She will be seen coming to Kartik's rescue. Well, we are sure that Kunal's plan would backfire as because of his plan, Kartik and Naira will get closer! It has to be seen as to what Kunal is planning and how Naira will save Kartik.
